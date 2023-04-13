In theaters April 14.
THE PLOT:
Many years ago, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) became Dracula’s (Nicholas Cage) familiar – finding bodies/food for his undead master as well as tending to his daily needs.
Over the many decades, Renfield realizes that he is in a co-dependent relationship and wants out.
Meanwhile, officer Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) has been attempting to bring Teddy Lobo (Ben Schwartz), the spoiled son of a powerful crime family, to justice. However, rampant corruption always affords Teddy a “get out of jail free” card.
This unlikely duo of Renfield and Quincy must find a way to stop the Lobos and Renfield’s undead boss.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Renfield” is a horror/comedy that never quite settles on which genre it wants to be – the result is a film that isn’t very good at either.
Renfield slogs through life as Dracula’s servant, “acquiring” victims for his master’s feedings, cleaning up his messes, and finding new cities when the authorities get too close, but his therapy group has bolstered his self-confidence. When he witnesses Rebecca Quincy heroically confronting Teddy Lobos, he realizes that he, too can stand up to the bully in his life.
Determined to break free from his manipulative boss, Renfield tries to live a normal life – until Dracula finds out.
Director Chris McKay brings viewers a humorous and very gory tale of undead mayhem. With choppy pacing this film feels rushed as we jump from scene to scene loosely cobbling together a story of a second-class person who decides to take charge of their life. As the horror side of this film kicks in, viewers witness some quick cut, confusing and poorly shot fight scenes, but as the story progresses these attacks scenes become longer and are some of the best parts of the film, propelling the humor with ridiculous violence.
The writing is the real weakness here, mostly because the characters are two-dimensional. Cage’s Dracula is the stereo-typical vampire of yore. Although Cage does fine giving Dracula a personality, his Nosferatu is one not bracingly evil nor hilariously campy. Awkwafina’s Rebecca is very likeable, and she pulls every ounce of entertainment out of her character, but this talented, funny comedian is given very little with which to work, leaving a great comedic opportunity flapping in the wind. Renfield is a wallflower. This down-trodden individual is supposed to lack confidence, but good writing can still create a loveable, funny, charming person – supercharging the story with empathy and emotion. Here, I felt nothing for Renfield – ever.
Themes of standing up for yourself, doing the right thing and it’s never too late to become a hero, echo with hollow resolutions since this narrative is so predictable.
The cast tries their best to keep this film’s momentum, yet there just isn’t enough substance to the story to push it fully to the end.
The bright spot in this gore-fest is simply that – the gore. This splatter-fest single-handedly revived the fake blood industry, drowning actors, stuntmen, and effects specialists in some hilariously blood-soaked battles. Audiences will witness plenty of dismemberment, gutting and in one scene a bad guy has his arms ripped off and is beaten with them.
“Renfield” is as distinguished as its forgettable title. Although the blood and gore are distinctive, the mediocre writing drains the life out of this disappointment.