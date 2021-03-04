Available on Disney+ March 5.
The Plot:
A young female warrior of the Heart tribe (Kelly Marie Tran) is tasked with uniting five warring tribes and finding the last dragon in order to save her civilization.
Kent’s Take:
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a Disney animated feature steeped in themes of trust, hope and love.
Raya’s trust is betrayed as a little girl at the hands of Namaari (Gemma Chan), a little girl from a rival tribe.
Now, as an adolescent, she is once again pitted against Namaari as they both covet a shattered Dragon Gem.
Directors Don Hall and Carlos Lòpez Estrada gives viewers a gorgeous animated film with a predictable story, uninspired characters and a forgettable dragon.
This film lacks a soul. At the root of this story is a little girl betrayed, but everyone around her is one-dimensional, giving the narrative no depth.
The voice actors are wonderful and maximize the mediocre story they are placed within. Raya is sweet, Namaari is misguided and the dragon Sisu (Awkwafina) is now the Jar Jar Binks of Disney films. She is annoying, unfunny and barely necessary to the plot. What is most upsetting is that they squandered the immense talent they had with Awkwafina. Her comic timing, playfulness and charm could have elevated this film if the writing had allowed.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is not a bad film; it is simply a forgettable one with mediocre writing, creating uninspired characters in a predictable plot. For all the beauty that this film captures, it is wasted with a sub-par structure. One of Disney’s problems with creating such memorable and amazing films is that each is measured against their successes, making their misses seem worse than they actually are.