Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

KENT'S TAKE:
Mary Tyler “Molly” Ivins was both a journalist and Texas girl through and through. Her sharp wit and unrelenting opinion of the Republicans in the Texas legislature won her many admirers and accumulated many enemies.
Raised in Texas by her conservative parents, Molly decided to change her own name to Molly because, “ . . . it suited her better.” Thus began a rocky relationship with her “Oil Company Man” father. The bookworm Molly was most likely to be found in a tree reading and this self-education later created a sophisticated young lady with Texas sensibilities.
River Oaks, Texas, 1958 was like many places across the U.S. – a segregated community. This inequality appalled Molly and eventually helped push her further away from her family’s conservative roots right into the middle of the Civil Rights Movement.
This documentary from writer/director Janice Engel presents Ivins as the spitfire displayed in her writing. Never shying from a fight or her version of the truth, Ivins boasted that she never wanted to be objective with her writing, “ . . . the only thing in the middle of the road is a yellow line and dead Armadillos.”.
Ivins was always an outsider, especially in the state of Texas – a hotbed of conservative politics – “she loved Texas, that’s why she was so hard on it.”
Molly never lost her rebellious nature. Even when her fiery editorials ranckled her superiors, she pressed on toward the inevitable repercussions.
Where this documentary falters is in its blending of Molly’s political beliefs and that of the directors. Molly was unabashedly liberal, but viewers are also flagged to the filmmaker’s political bias when the documentary begins presenting statistics to back up Molly’s political beliefs. When a documentarian breaks this wall, it dilutes the film’s strength by shifting its focus away from the subject. This also weakens the truth of the film – for now we know that although Molly was not interested in objectivity, neither is the filmmaker.
Molly Ivins is defined as a bookworm, radical, humorist, liberal and bitch among others. She was an alcoholic, a smoker, a cancer patient, an old maid, and was nominated for three Pulitzer Prizes as well as numerous awards throughout the country.
She once wrote about James M. Collins – U.S. Representative (R-Dallas), “If his IQ slips any lower, we’ll have to water him twice a day.” And about Pat Buchanan’s famous “Culture Wars” speech, “probably sounded better in the original German.”
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” is a biased look at an unrepentant journalist and humorist. She was a witty rabble-rouser, with a heart and soul that remained with Texas to the bitter end. Although Molly wasn’t interested in balance, this documentary would surely have benefitted from it.