The Plot:
Former medical school student Cassie (Carey Mulligan) seeks revenge for her childhood friend’s traumatic experience at a campus party years ago.
Lynn's Take:
Bold and bravura filmmaking, writer-director Emerald Fennell has crafted a powerful in-your-face rant on toxic masculinity in the #MeToo era.
With a wicked wit and a sharp aim, Fennell exposes how pervasive and casually dismissed sexual assaults are in the guise of “Boys will be boys,” “We were kids,” “Everyone was drunk” and other such well-worn excuses.
Fennell’s impressive debut is matched by Mulligan’s acting tour de force as the driven Cassie.
And the supporting cast is first-rate, with admirable work by Bo Burnham as old classmate turned new love interest, Alfred Molina as a legal shark, Alison Brie as a catty coed, Clancy Brown and Jennifer Coolidge as Cassie’s parents, Laverne Cox as her coffee shop owner boss, Connie Britton as a college dean, and a cadre of nice-guy actors portraying bad boys.
The production elements all build upon each other, with a cheeky soundtrack, shrewd production design by Michael Perry, who contrasts colors to define moods; and outstanding make-up and hair designs.
Bracketed by shocking “Gotcha!” moments, “Promising Young Woman” is a brilliant, timely social commentary that needs to reverberate in the way that “Fatal Attraction” did in 1987, and keep the conversation going.