Available on digital platforms Aug. 16, on DVD Aug. 30.
THE PLOT:
Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, 121, but became a folk hero in the process.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Sometimes, those who lose are more inspiring than those who win. Take Maurice Flitcroft, for example, who became known as the Worst Golfer in the World. He wound up having the last laugh, though.
That’s the takeaway from “The Phantom of the Open,” a kooky and charming real-life story that celebrates ordinary joes who never give up. During his well-documented remarkable life, Flitcroft achieved an unlikely more-than-15-minutes of fame.
A shipyard crane operator in Barrow-in-Furness in northern England, at age 46 he went after a goal with uncommon verve and an unfailing work ethic.
While it did not pan out, people still remember his name. Imagine the mindset to take a risk like he did -- an inexperienced golfer who played his first round ever in a major tournament.
He turned the stuffy pro establishment on its ear – and Rhys Ifans is hilariously condescending as gatekeeper Keith Mackenzie. The more horrified they are, the more Maurice keeps plugging away.
Director Craig Roberts treats Flitcroft with utmost respect, even if those around him do not. The brilliant Mark Rylance anchors this film that’s populated with eccentric characters, and the ensemble is integral to winning us over.
Rylance is joined by fellow British treasure Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean, in yet another poignant role. They make a sweet couple, and Hawkins always delivers a nuanced take. She covers Jean’s heartaches well.
In fine support are Mark Lewis Jones as his best friend Cliff and Ash Tandon as a reporter who tells his story.
Even though their sons are more caricature-like here, Jake Davies is his embarrassed stepson Michael, and twins Christian and Jonah Lees are very funny as the hyper disco-dancing duo Gene and James. The retro ‘70s needle drops are terrific additions to the score.
A real actor’s actor, Rylance, Oscar winner for “Bridge of Spies” who has three Tony Awards and a couple BAFTAs, has a knack for disappearing into a role, and this is no exception. As the earnest Maurice, he will tug at your heartstrings and tickle your funny bone at the same time.
In adapting his own 2010 book, co-written with Scott Murray, screenwriter Simon Farnaby has brought out the quirky details to make the story amusing but never mocks Maurice, and gives it some emotional gravitas in the dramatic turns so that we care about the outcome at every juncture.
Farnaby, who wrote the screenplay for the beloved “Paddington 2,” knows how to mix humor and heart, and Roberts adds warmth. While parts of this story seem incredulous, we find out what seems the most outlandish is true.
Uplifting and sincere, “The Phantom of the Open” is a little gem that aims for the stars and glitters like diamonds in the sky.