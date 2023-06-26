Opens in theatres on June 23
The Plot:
Two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), move on, forging different paths, after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea to Canada. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York during one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and choices.
Lynn’s Take:
As delicate as seasons changing and as profound as the deep connective spark we make with people along our life’s journey, “Past Lives” is a remarkable debut feature film from writer-director Celine Song.
Song, a playwright well known in the New York theater scene, has based this moving tale, in part, on her life. She has framed a bittersweet modern romance through two languages, cultures and men who love the same woman, although in different ways.
Instead of presenting it as a soap opera-type love triangle, Song smartly uses her lens to look in a grown-up, reflective way at how the people we love shape our lives, and what do we learn and still carry with us from those people. Do we lose parts of ourselves to become who we are?
The movie begins with an intriguing shot of three people at a Manhattan bar while a nearby couple observes the dynamic and tries to figure out how the trio is connected to each other.
And then we delve into Nora’s past, starting with family life in Korea when she was a schoolgirl, her relationship with Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) before and after she moves. That takes us through her present, now married and living with her writer husband Arthur (John Magaro) in NYC’s East Village.
The trio’s performances are pitch-perfect, and nobody is designed to be a hero or villain, just adults trying to be sincere and pragmatic. At a crossroads in their lives, they all express yearning, yet from distinctive viewpoints.
Greta Lee portrays a focused Nora, navigating the situation as both translator and middleman. Lee, known for characters on TV series “Russian Doll” and “The Morning Show,” shines as a driven writer who knows who she is and what she wants.
With his expressive eyes, Teo Yoo brings a touch of melancholy to the role of Hae Sung, and his emotions are palpable, even though he’s trying to be stoic.
As the mostly easy-going but a tad neurotic American, John Magaro is keenly aware of what’s at stake, although he wisely chooses to underplay the husband part. Magaro has been memorable in such diverse films as “First Cow,” “The Big Short,” and as young Silvio in “The Many Saints of Newark.”
The two juvenile performers, Moon Seung-ah as young Nora and Leem Seung-min as young Hae Sung, deserve special mention for their charming portrayals of the leads as children, establishing a deep connection at a tender age.
Song may be new to screenplays, but she is a playwright best known for the “Endings,” and the flair she has for honest dialogue that resonates is evident in the revealing ‘pillow talk’.
While her script is ambitious and self-aware, its gentle restraint is sometimes frustrating, but rings true to the characters. Song has assuredly crafted characters that she knows and understands.
We’re so used to busier, noisier, high-concept romances that it takes a while to settle into quieter characters and a deliberately paced rumination, often slow-moving, about twists of fate. “Inyun,” meaning providence in Korean, is mentioned in an almost mystical way.
Well-written and performed, “Past Lives” brings up relatable issues to ponder. We are not the same now as we were when certain people were part of our lives, but their impact can be debated.
A breakout hit at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film is set for a major release on June 23, not just confined to arthouses, and will likely be in the year-end recognition discussion. It lingers, like a photograph evoking a flurry of memories – and we’re better off for the experience.