In theaters Nov. 5 and streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.
THE PLOT:
During the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s, two well-heeled bi-racial women can ‘pass’ as white but each chooses to live on opposite sides of the color line in New York City. Irene (Tessa Thompson) is reunited with former childhood friend Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga) after a chance encounter one summer afternoon. They both have married well, one to a doctor, Brian Redfield (Andre Holland), and the other to a racist white banker John Bellew (Alexander Skarsgard). Clare ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband, family, and larger social circle, which results in Irene’s increasing jealousy and confusion.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Wispy and atmospheric, “Passing” is nearly always teetering on edge, though, because it is about the lies people tell themselves and how they try to protect their carefully constructed realities.
For her directing debut, actress Rebecca Hall has adapted the acclaimed 1929 novel by Nella Larsen – and it’s a topic she wanted to tackle because it’s personal. Her grandfather on her mother’s side was of mixed race in Detroit but “passed” himself off as white, hiding the truth for most of his life.
This film examines racial identity in a tense and unsettling way. With Clare so entrenched in her fake narrative, she seems to avoid the real world in a flighty and cavalier manner, reminiscent of Daisy Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” and Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind” – “Fiddle-dee-dee.”
Gender and motherhood responsibilities are casually addressed as well.
As the elegant and aristocratic Clare, Ruth Negga puts on feminine airs and uses her sexuality when it will benefit her. As she yearns for the black culture she left behind, her ruse becomes more complicated.
Tessa Thompson’s Irene appears to be the more sympathetic character, although she does appear to have blinders on as well. She isn’t as blunt as her husband in teaching their two sons about the realities of race in 1920s America. She’s a bit too haughty to her black maid.
And as her nerves increase by Clare’s insertion into her life, so becomes her conflicts about all that is black and white. And is there envy involved in how easily Clare navigates through high society? How happy are both women’s marriages?
Irene has entered artistic circles through a friendship with novelist Hugh Wentworth, played by Bill Camp with a bon vivant air. He’s a celebrated white writer who is passing as a straight man.
The actresses are two of the best contemporary artists today – of any color. Their polar opposite performances are interesting as they keep the story at a distance, observing each other’s lives, but wary too.
Can we really choose our identity, Hall seems to ask? Self-invention sometimes is its own karma.
One of the buzzy premieres at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, this is the kind of arthouse movie you must think about afterwards. It’s a measured pace, slow to warm up to, and with characters not being authentic, a little tough to embrace.
But it’s also gorgeously shot, in black-and-white by Eduard Grau, with exquisite costume design by Marci Rodgers, whose vintage style stood out in “BlacKkKlansman,” and striking production design by Nora Mendis. The haunting musical score is by Davonte Hynes.
In “Hamlet,” Shakespeare wrote: “To thine own self be true,” and “Passing” is a meditation on that theme – how much are we shaped by what we think society expects of us?
A work to be admired, to be sure, but raises so many questions throughout without too many answers. How you feel about that will determine how engaged you are.