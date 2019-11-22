The Plot:
In a cramped, squalid basement apartment in Seoul, the Kim family is struggling to get by. Through a friend, college-age son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik) gets an opportunity to become a tutor to the teenage daughter of the wealthy Park family. Through an elaborate scheme, the rest of the Kims – father Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), mother Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin), and sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam) – soon replace other servants and attempt to be indispensable to the upper-class Parks. An unexpected visit from displaced housekeeper Moon-gwang (Lee Jeong-eun) alters the scam, and they are desperate for their ruse not to unravel.
Lynn’s Take:
The screenplay of the year, “Parasite” is parts explosive thriller, humorous social satire and dramatic statement about the haves and have-nots as the economic disparity widens around the world.
While those genre lines blur in writer-director Bong Joon-Ho’s masterpiece, what is clear is his mastery of storytelling and style.
Bong presents two families in stark contrast – the underprivileged Kims and the snobby well-off Parks. He emphasizes the differences in clever visual ways – both subtle and sly, using all the senses. As the Kims assimilate to the good life, the deception becomes more tangled – will secrets be exposed?
The affluent Parks live in a home designed and built by a famous architect, Namsoong, who once lived there before they did, and this is no small detail. Every nook and cranny of the place is important to Bong’s point of view. The way he blocks the action is one of the most striking aspects of this plot. That, and the surprising twisty turns the action takes, not without grim consequences.
The attractive couple Dong-ik (Lee Sun-kyon) and Yeon-kyo (Jo Yeo-jeong) are all about status and lavish luxury on their children, teenage daughter Da-song (Jung Hyun-jun) and young buck Da-hye (Jung Ji-so), but they have issues money can’t fix.
At times absurd, shocking and violent – “Parasite” is a cinematic experience that is best not talked about too much, but will leave you with plenty to think about, as it will get stuck in your head for days.