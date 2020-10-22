The Plot:
In this animated musical, a determined young girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess, while dealing with family issues, change and letting go.
Lynn's Take:
With vibrant visuals, entertaining characters and a sweet story, “Over the Moon” is an amiable film offering a ray of sunshine in dark times.
Helmed by legendary Disney animator Glen Keane, who drew The Beast, Aladdin and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” this story tackles some of life’s major themes – specifically loss and change – with a spotlight on a close-knit Asian family in America. Screenwriters have framed it through a mythical Chinese moon goddess Chang’e and a modern young girl’s bumpy journey after her mother’s death. First-time director Keane is joined by co-director John Kahrs.
What makes this charming film experience special culturally is that the entire cast is either Asian or Asian-American. This significance makes it groundbreaking in 2020, but obviously, how many years is this overdue?
We are introduced to an aspect of Asian culture we might be unfamiliar with and learning a story important to that heritage is a major leap forward.
Full of humor and heart, “Over the Moon” touches on universal themes by spotlighting family ties and showing how a death in the family abruptly change a young girl’s life. Still mourning her mother’s passing, Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) is confronted with the realization that her father (John Cho) has moved on, and his new girlfriend comes with a headstrong goofy son that she must deal with, no matter how upset she is.
Besides addressing a huge loss, what makes this story poignant is its personal backstory, too. Screenwriter Audrey Wells died of cancer at age 58 in October 2018, and the film is dedicated to her memory. Known for crafting strong, independent female characters, her first film was “The Truth About Cats and Dogs” and her last release was “The Hate U Give.” Screenwriter Jennifer Yee McDevitt was brought in for additional material.
Fei Fei’s adventure is grounded in reality but veers into fantasy with a rocket ship to the moon. A young girl using her science skills – what’s not to love? And her trip to the moon, along with pet rabbit Bungee and stowaway Chin, will showcase some exquisite animation and catchy musical numbers by Steven Price. Ken Jeong is funny as this iridescent moon creature Gobi while Robert G. Chiu is boisterous as future stepbrother Chin.
While the story can get overly sentimental, the joy quotient is high. A strong sense of wonder, along with its female empowerment enthusiasm and multi-generational family warmth, is a gentle reminder about what matters most.