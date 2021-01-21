In theatres and on Video on Demand Jan. 22
The Plot:
Matt Teague (Casey Affleck) is a journalist and father of two young girls whose wife, Nicole (Dakota Johnson), has terminal cancer. While living in Fairhope, Ala., the family comes to depend on their friend, Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel), who has put his own life on hold to help.
Lynn's Take:
In darkest times, you remember who stood by you, was there for you. Based on a true story, “Our Friend” shows how rare and special unconditional friendship is, with earnest performances from Casey Affleck, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson.
While living in New Orleans, Nicole becomes involved in community theater, where she meets Dane. Her husband Matt and Dane bond as bros, and he becomes a part of their lives, even after moving to a small Alabama town and starting a family.
In 2012, Nicole is diagnosed with cancer, and thus begins a heartbreaking journey until her death, at age 36, in 2014.
The film matter-of-factly depicts the overwhelming demands of coping with a life-altering situation and terminal illness.
The three actors are sincere in their performances and convey the ups-and-downs of life’s curves. It’s tough material, no matter how one approaches it, with a tendency to be maudlin. The sweet and sentimental moments of friendship help smooth the harsh reality of a vibrant young person’s early demise.
Matt Teague was a consultant on the film, and his Esquire magazine article, “The Friend,” is the source material for the screenplay. The article won the National Magazine Award. Screenwriter Brad Ingelsby, who wrote “The Way Back” among other Ben Affleck films, captures ordinary people well.
However, the film is hindered by its choppy narrative approach, moving back and forth between the timeline.
Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, a longtime documentary filmmaker whose 2013 feature “Blackfish” won much acclaim, takes a realistic approach but it needed smoother transitions.
One character that needed more screen time was hospice nurse Faith Pruett, played by the wondrous Cherry Jones.
Still, the film is thoughtful and engaging. “Our Friend” reminds us of the importance of being there for the people we love.