2019 Oscar Picks

Here are Reel World movie reviewers Kent Tentschert and Lynn Venhaus with their “best” choices for this year’s Oscars.
BEST PICTURE
• “Ford v Ferrari”
• “The Irishman”
• “Jojo Rabbit”
• “Joker”
• “Little Women”
• “Marriage Story”
• “1917”
• “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood”
• “Parasite”
KENT’S PICK: From the disturbing “Joker” to period piece “Little Women,” there’s lots to choose from. “1917” and “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood” are the frontrunners with 1917 getting gold.
LYNN’S PICK: My original frontrunner, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” has faded, and the big momentum is with “1917” and “Parasite.” I think Oscar voters, with its older voting block, will go with the World War I epic and be content for “Parasite” for foreign film. While an upset is possible, “1917” is deserving.
BEST DIRECTOR
• Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
• Todd Phillips, “Joker”
• Sam Mendes, “1917”
• Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood”
• Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
KENT’S PICK: Strong field with Todd Phillips leading the pack, but Mendes and Tarantino are close on his heels.
LYNN’S PICK: I am in the “Sam Mendes is a genius” camp but Bong Joon-Ho’s work in “Parasite” is worthy too. Both are innovative, visual artists. I’d like a tie, like Critics Choice Association. I’m going with Mendes, as he won Directors Guild of America, the big prognosticator.
BEST Actress
• Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
• Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
• Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
• Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
• Reneé Zellweger, “Judy”
KENT’S PICK: Erivo was memorable in her role, Johansson was equally strong, but Theron became Megyn Kelly and thus the winner of her second Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK: Not a fan of Renee Zellweger’s “Judy” but she has won all earlier awards, and I see no reason why she wouldn’t. However, my pick would be the radiant Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women.”
BEST ACTOR
• Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
• Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood”
• Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
• Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
• Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
KENT’S PICK: Although among a talented group, Joaquin Phoenix should win for his incredible performance as Arthur Fleck. “Joker” is a must see!
LYNN’S PICK: Hands down, Joaquin Phoenix. He gave us pathos as he showed Joker’s pain behind the façade and made his descent into madness frightening. Nobody is more fearless working in film today.
BEST SUPPORTING Actress
• Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewel”
• Laura Dern“Marriage Story”
• Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
• Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
• Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
KENT’S PICK: It’s anyone’s guess as to who will walk away with this Oscar. Dern is “Dern Good” in “Marriage Story.” Johansson gives my favorite performance of the bunch in “Jojo Rabbit” and Robbie offers a stirring emotional turn in “Bombshell.” My guess . . . Johansson.
LYNN’S PICK: While I think the acting Oscars have already been nailed down, this could be the upset. Laura Dern as the shark lawyer in “Marriage Story,” obsessed with winning at all costs, is my pick, and she was also terrific in “Little Women,” but Margot Robbie’s ambitious Fox News staffer could edge her out or first-time nominee Scarlett Johansson could finally get Oscar love as the mom in “JoJo Rabbit.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
• Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”
• Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
• Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
• Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
• Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood”
KENT’S PICK: Brad Pitt better win for his skilled and memorable turn as Cliff Booth. Pitt has been overlooked for far too long and deserves this win.
LYNN’S PICK: Perhaps the only sure thing Oscar night, Brad Pitt is a lock as stuntman Cliff Booth. He’s not just deserving but overdue. Besides, he’s certain to give the best speech of the night, given his track record this awards season.
BEST Adapted Screenplay
• “The Irishman”
• “Jojo Rabbit”
• “Joker”
• “Little Women”
• “The Two Popes”
KENT’S PICK: My front runners are “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” and “The Two Popes” with “Joker” winning with an unabashed laugh.
LYNN’S PICK: My favorite is Taika Waititi for the sharp social satire “JoJo Rabbit,” but the revered Steve Zaillian’s adaptation of “The Irishman” could be the film’s only win for its masterful storytelling.
BEST Original Screenplay
• “Knives Out”
• “Marriage Story”
• “1917”
• “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood”
• “Parasite”
KENT’S PICK: Each of these films distinguishes themselves, but “1917,” “Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood” and “Parasite” lead the pack. Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time...” will edge out Mendes’ “1917” for the Oscar .
LYNN’S PICK: If they won’t give Quentin Tarantino an Oscar for directing, they will give one for screenwriting. And “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” is a love letter to the show business. Then there is the most original screenplay of the year, “Parasite” coming on strong.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
• “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
• “I Lost My Body”
• “Klaus”
• “Missing Link”
• “Toy Story 4”
KENT’S PICK: I questioned why they would make “Toy Story 4” . . . until I watched it. This animated feature will win for its amazing emotional impact and perfect ending to an adorable franchise.
LYNN’S PICK: The fitting and grand finale to one of my all-time favorite franchises, Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” should win, especially since “Frozen II” was snubbed. But Laika’s “The Missing Link” is adorable and the final chapter of “Dragon” is its most captivating.
Visual Effects
• “Avengers: Endgame”
• “The Irishman”
• “The Lion King”
• “1917”
• “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
KENT’S PICK: Although “1917” and “Avengers: Endgame” lead the pack, “Avengers: Endgame” will muscle their competitors out of the way into Oscar gold.
LYNN’S PICK: “The Avengers: Endgame” was so smooth and seamless, and the CGI not overdone, that I don’t see another movie winning. But there is that ninth little movie in a galaxy far, far away.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
• “Corpus Christi” (Poland)
• “Honeyland” (Republic Of Macedonia)
• “Les Misérables” (France)
• “Pain and Glory” (Spain)
• “Parasite” (South Korea)
KENT’S PICK: If you ask me, the Academy missed “Invisible Life” as a nominee. Although the other nominees are worthy, the twisting, turning, unforgettable “Parasite” will win this year.
LYNN’S PICK: The safest bet is South Korean’s “Parasite.” What a genre-bending masterpiece – its mix of comedy, drama, thriller and horror is one that will linger in your head for days.