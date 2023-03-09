BEST PICTURE

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Tàr

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

• Women Talking

KENT’S PICK: My top two are “Women Talking” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will win . . . in one of its universes.

LYNN’S PICK: The multi-genre juggernaut, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the darling of the awards season, and seems to be the Oscar frontrunner.

BEST DIRECTOR

• Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

• Todd Field - TÁR

• Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

KENT’S PICK: The fast-paced “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and the peculiar “The Banshees of Inisherin” are my front-runners. Banshees of Inisherin will eek this out by a knuckle.

LYNN’S PICK: A double dose of Daniels- Kwan and Scheinert – should win for shepherding terrific performances in the original “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

BEST Actress

• Cate Blanchett - TÀR

• Ana de Armas - Blonde

• Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

• Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

• Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

KENT’S PICK: Blanchett is great, de Armas is spectacular and Yeoh gives a remarkable physical and emotional performance. De Armas will win simply because blonde’s have more fun.

LYNN’S PICK: After a long and versatile career, Michelle Yeoh should win as Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

BEST ACTOR

• Austin Butler - Elvis

• Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser - The Whale

• Paul Mescal - Aftersun

• Bill Nighy - Living

KENT’S PICK: From a hipster to a whale, the roles are so vastly different it is like comparing, well . . . hipsters to whales. Fraser will float to the surface to grab the Oscar.

LYNN’S PICK: Austin Butler was electric as Elvis Presley, while Colin Farrell has a career-best performance. But Brendan Fraser may take the statue for his dramatic, emotional heft in “The Whale.”

BEST SUPPORTING Actress

• Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau - The Whale

• Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

KENT’S PICK: The dual noms for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will dilute its votes, so Kerry Condon wins for her strong and heartfelt performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

LYNN’S PICK: As the fierce Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett commands the screen and will win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

• Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

• Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

KENT’S PICK: Gleeson is fantastic in “Banshees” while Ke Huy Quan is our guide into a strange and complex world. Ke Huy Quan will deservedly win the Oscar.

LYNN’S PICK: Of all the acting awards, this one is a sure bet. Ke Huy Quan deserves the recognition for his nuanced and physical role as Waymond Wang, in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

BEST Adapted Screenplay

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Glass Onion: A Knives Our Mystery

• Living

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Women Talking

KENT’S PICK: Although all are truly worthy, ironically, this category, based upon the written word, should have “Women Talking” as the easy winner.

LYNN’S PICK: Because she was snubbed for Best Director, Sarah Polley should win for her sharp adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel “Women Talking.”

BEST Original Screenplay

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• TÁR

• Triangle of Sadness

KENT’S PICK: Simply due to the films complexity, humor and break-neck pace, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” should win this category.

LYNN’S PICK: Martin McDonagh is the conventional choice for his lyrical, absurd and folksy “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

• Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

• The Sea Beast

• Turning Red

KENT’S PICK: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” will win it with pure charm.

LYNN’S PICK: Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” should win.

Visual Effects

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• TopGun: Maverick

KENT’S PICK: “Avatar: The Way of Water” is visually stunning, and will win the Oscar.

LYNN’S PICK: No contest. “Avatar: The Way of Water” state of the art visual splendor will prevail.