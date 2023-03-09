BEST PICTURE
• All Quiet On The Western Front
• Avatar: The Way Of Water
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Fabelmans
• Tàr
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Triangle of Sadness
• Women Talking
KENT’S PICK: My top two are “Women Talking” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will win . . . in one of its universes.
LYNN’S PICK: The multi-genre juggernaut, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the darling of the awards season, and seems to be the Oscar frontrunner.
BEST DIRECTOR
• Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
• Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
• Todd Field - TÁR
• Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
KENT’S PICK: The fast-paced “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and the peculiar “The Banshees of Inisherin” are my front-runners. Banshees of Inisherin will eek this out by a knuckle.
LYNN’S PICK: A double dose of Daniels- Kwan and Scheinert – should win for shepherding terrific performances in the original “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
BEST Actress
• Cate Blanchett - TÀR
• Ana de Armas - Blonde
• Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
• Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
• Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
KENT’S PICK: Blanchett is great, de Armas is spectacular and Yeoh gives a remarkable physical and emotional performance. De Armas will win simply because blonde’s have more fun.
LYNN’S PICK: After a long and versatile career, Michelle Yeoh should win as Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
BEST ACTOR
• Austin Butler - Elvis
• Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
• Brendan Fraser - The Whale
• Paul Mescal - Aftersun
• Bill Nighy - Living
KENT’S PICK: From a hipster to a whale, the roles are so vastly different it is like comparing, well . . . hipsters to whales. Fraser will float to the surface to grab the Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK: Austin Butler was electric as Elvis Presley, while Colin Farrell has a career-best performance. But Brendan Fraser may take the statue for his dramatic, emotional heft in “The Whale.”
BEST SUPPORTING Actress
• Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Hong Chau - The Whale
• Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
• Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
KENT’S PICK: The dual noms for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will dilute its votes, so Kerry Condon wins for her strong and heartfelt performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
LYNN’S PICK: As the fierce Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett commands the screen and will win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
• Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
• Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
• Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
• Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
• Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
KENT’S PICK: Gleeson is fantastic in “Banshees” while Ke Huy Quan is our guide into a strange and complex world. Ke Huy Quan will deservedly win the Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK: Of all the acting awards, this one is a sure bet. Ke Huy Quan deserves the recognition for his nuanced and physical role as Waymond Wang, in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
BEST Adapted Screenplay
• All Quiet On The Western Front
• Glass Onion: A Knives Our Mystery
• Living
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Women Talking
KENT’S PICK: Although all are truly worthy, ironically, this category, based upon the written word, should have “Women Talking” as the easy winner.
LYNN’S PICK: Because she was snubbed for Best Director, Sarah Polley should win for her sharp adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel “Women Talking.”
BEST Original Screenplay
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Fabelmans
• TÁR
• Triangle of Sadness
KENT’S PICK: Simply due to the films complexity, humor and break-neck pace, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” should win this category.
LYNN’S PICK: Martin McDonagh is the conventional choice for his lyrical, absurd and folksy “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
• Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
• The Sea Beast
• Turning Red
KENT’S PICK: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” will win it with pure charm.
LYNN’S PICK: Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” should win.
Visual Effects
• All Quiet On The Western Front
• Avatar: The Way Of Water
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• TopGun: Maverick
KENT’S PICK: “Avatar: The Way of Water” is visually stunning, and will win the Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK: No contest. “Avatar: The Way of Water” state of the art visual splendor will prevail.