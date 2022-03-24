BEST PICTURE
• Belfast
• CODA
• Don’t Look Up
• Drive My Car
• Dune
• King Richard
• Licorice Pizza
• Nightmare Alley
• The Power of the Dog
• West Side Story
KENT’S PICK: A very diverse group of films. From the heartfelt “Belfast,” and the darkly funny “Don’t Look Up,” to the gorgeous “Dune” and throw-back “West Side Story” you can’t pick a loser here. The winner will be “Belfast.”
LYNN’S PICK: “As it looks right now, a three-way race has developed between “Belfast,” “CODA” and “The Power of the Dog.” I think Oscar voters want a feel-good movie, so my pick is “CODA” – (Child of Deaf Adults) because it genuinely touches people and has less detractors than other nominees.
This coming-of-age story, depicting a young girl torn between pursuing her dreams and family obligations as their interpreter, would make history as the first streaming movie to win (Apple TV+). But don’t underestimate the other two’s loyalists.
BEST DIRECTOR
• Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
• Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
• Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas
Anderson
• The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
• West Side Story - Steven Spielberg
KENT’S PICK: “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are my front-runners. Kenneth Branaugh’s “Belfast” will win the battle.
LYNN’S PICK: After Chloe Zhao’s win for “Nomadland” last year, it could be back-to-back victories for women, and that’s commendable. Female trailblazer Jane Campion artfully constructed “The Power of the Dog.” Not everyone admired it like I did, but her work is precise and masterfully wove a complex story on toxic masculinity. She is the only woman to be nominated twice in this category – and there’s only been seven overall!
BEST Actress
• Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of
Tammy Faye
• Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
• Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
• Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
• Kristen Stewart - Spencer
KENT’S PICK: All worthy nominees, Kidman Stewart and Chastain are my front-runners. I feel the story they are in effects their success, thus, I think Kidman will get the Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK:This is the toughest to call among the acting categories. My choice is Kristen Stewart for her pitch-perfect portrait of a miserable Princess Diana in the tragic fable “Spencer,” but wouldn’t be upset if Jessica Chastain wins for her virtuoso performance as the disgraced televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – seamlessly slipping into her outlandish makeup, hair, and gaudy fashions, but more importantly, a sincerely sympathetic portrait.
BEST ACTOR
• Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
• Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power
of the Dog
• Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!
• Will Smith - King Richard
• Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of
Macbeth
KENT’S PICK: Smith, Cumberbatch and Bardem are duking it out. Not to say that Washington or Garfield won’t sneak in the win. Smith will win the well-deserved Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK: It’s Will Smith’s time. Not only is his work in “King Richard” deserving, but he’s like the Prom King of Hollywood and his win will crown a mega-career. He’s back in championship form, disappearing into the role of the driven Williams’ patriarch.
Close behind is Andrew Garfield for his winning performance as the late composer Jonathan Larson in “Tick, tick…Boom!” Third time’s a charm for Smith after “Ali” in 2001 and “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2006.
BEST SUPPORTING Actress
• Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
• Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
• Judi Dench - Belfast
• Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
• Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
KENT’S PICK: I loved the performances of each actress. DeBose is the front-runner with Dunst and Ellis close behind. DeBose will dance her way to an Oscar.
LYNN’S PICK:What a talent Ariana DeBose is. A quadruple threat – singer, dancer, actress and the camera loves her, she should win as the sassy and sultry Anita in Steven Spielberg’s brilliantly reimagined “West Side Story.” Imagine performing that role with Rita Moreno, the original Oscar-winning Anita in the 1961 film, on set as producer and another character, Valentina. She’d be the first Latinx since Moreno to win!
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
• Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
• Troy Kotsur - CODA
• Jesse Plemons - The Power of the
Dog
• J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
• Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of
the Dog
KENT’S PICK: Plemons’ performance is subtle, but strong. Simmons’ perfromance is strong, but heartfelt, Kotsur’s performance may take it all, but Smit-McPhee gives an off-balance, vulnerable turn. I would love Simmons to win, but think it will be Smit-McPhee.
LYNN’S PICK:Early on, Kodi Smit-McPhee seemed to be the frontrunner as the cagey fish-out-of-water Peter in “The Power of the Dog,” but Troy Kotsur, the deaf fisherman dad in “CODA” has the Big Mo and carried all the recent awards – Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit, BAFTA, and Critics Choice among them. He breaks your heart – watch that scene between father and daughter in the backyard, and try not to tear up.
BEST Adapted Screenplay
• CODA
• Drive My Car
• Dune
• The Lost Daughter
• The Power of the Dog
KENT’S PICK: Although I feel some of these screenplays are better than the other. “Dune,” “CODA,” and “The Power of the Dog” are my front-runners. “The Power of the Dog” will win.
LYNN’S PICK: Writer-director Sian Heder adapted “CODA” from a 2014 French movie, “La Famille Belier,” and re-set the story of a girl who lives with her deaf parents and discovers her gift for singing to a New England fishing village. Earnest in its execution and emotions, it makes people laugh and cry.
Jane Campion masterfully adapted Thomas Savage’s novel for the screen, making “The Power of the Dog” sly, subtle, and mysterious, layering subtext and tension. She previously won for “The Piano” in 1991.
It’s either woman -- and that’s a good thing. Heder for the upset.
BEST Original Screenplay
• Belfast
• Don’t Look Up
• King Richard
• Licorice Pizza
• The Worst Person in the World
KENT’S PICK: “King Richard” and “Belfast” are in the lead. “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard” are not getting the love they deserve. “Belfast” will win again.
LYNN’S PICK: Kenneth Branagh should win for his warm childhood memoir “Belfast.” He is the first person in Oscar history to be nominated in seven different categories, but has never won, and this way, he won’t go home empty-handed if it’s CODA’s night. Dramatically charged and filled with gentle humor, his account of “The Troubles” that began in the summer of 1969 changed not only his life but his family and community forever.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
• Encanto
• Flee
• Luca
• The Mitchells vs. the Machines
• Raya and the Last Dragon
KENT’S PICK: “Encanto” and ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines” are my two favorites. That’s not to say the other’s aren’t worthy, but Encanto has a subtely that will vault it to the win.
LYNN’S PICK: Now here’s a horse race – will it be “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which is a clever and comical race against a machine apocalypse by a quirky family on a road trip, or the musical juggernaut “Encanto,” Disney’s 60th animated feature about a Colombian family with magical powers that features the record-breaking bestselling soundtrack.
It’s too close to call. My heart says “Encanto” but my head says “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”
Visual Effects
• Dune
• Free Guy
• No Time to Die
• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten
Rings
• Spider-Man: No Way Home
KENT’S PICK: All of these films are treats for the eyes. “Free Guy” is a thoughtful lark. “No Time To Die” is a worthy conclusion to Daniel Craigs incredible run as 007. “Spider-Man No Way Home” gathers previous versions of Spider-Man into one fun adventure. While “Shang-Chi” blends culture and action into the next Marvel chapter of intrigue. However, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is a visual stunner and will win hands-down.
LYNN’S PICK: No reason to think that “Dune” will be upset. The epic sci-fi fantasy should steamroll the technical awards – including sound and production design, and has a shot at cinematography, costumes, and score. It is nominated for 10 overall.