Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Opened in theaters March 3
The Plot: Special agent Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) and his team of British government operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone) recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on an undercover mission. They are hot on the trail of eccentric billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). On this globe-trotting journey, they must stop the sale of deadly new weapons technology and save the world.
Lynn’s Take: Personalities pop in Guy Ritchie’s latest stylish thriller, “Outrageous Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.”
Its all-star cast performs as charming and delightful as you expect, using their key traits as movie stars to enliven a formula spy adventure with rarely distinguishable international villains and typical mysterious British government operatives.
Jason Statham is sturdy as super-spy Orson Fortune. This is his fifth film with Ritchie, starting with 1998’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (his film debut), then “Snatch” in 2000, “Revolver” in 2005 and their last partnership, “Wrath of Man” in 2021.
Hugh Grant, who was in two previous Ritchie films, including “The Gentlemen” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” steals the movie as a peculiar billionaire who takes a shine to movie stars, and is a broker of black-market arms. Imitating Michael Caine’s cockney accent, he’s reminiscent of Caine’s espionage work back in the day and displays his considerable comedic gifts as well.
Josh Hartnett, playing an action star, Danny Francesco, has also worked with Ritchie before, too – he was in “Wrath of Man.” He pulls off the movie star swagger, the actor insecurity and the suave charade. It’s nice to see him back on the big screen, for he’s mostly worked in television for since his 1990s early 2000s heyday.
The main problem, however, is a mostly convoluted script. Ritchie, who co-wrote with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davis, borrows from spy team features in the 21st century, with tech razzle-dazzle and high-powered muscle for slick set pieces. But it runs out of steam in the second half, meandering instead of being sharp.
Nevertheless, the set-up is clever, and the keen wit is its saving grace. As a hacker, Aubrey Plaza gets to spout jaunty one-liners and is strong using her customary deadpan delivery. She is playing a far more glamorous role than usual, and is a natural here. She holds her own with the big guns.
The save-the-world team has been assembled to find out why a mysterious package, called “The Handle,” is fetching $10 billion on the black market.
Rapper Bugzy Malone is a sharpshooter, and they are all directed by the cool and calm Nathan, smoothly played by Cary Elwes as the guy called into her majesty’s secret service by Knighton (Eddie Marsan).
The bad guys include some rogue agents, two nerdy tech billionaires and cookie-cutter Ukraine and Turkish muscle, none that particularly stand out.
“Operation Fortune” is the kind of breezy spy game that’s fun to watch, despite plot shortcomings, because the cast appears to work well with each other. They could get the gang together again, and it wouldn’t be that far-fetched.
Ritchie, whose canon has now swept across multiple genres – “Sherlock Holmes,” “Aladdin,” “Swept Away,” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” among them -- knows how to use humor and action well. With its exotic locales, especially Cannes, he stages some nifty car chases and helicopter derring-do.
Think of this as similar to a mash-up of James Bond with a core group of specialists like characters in the Steven Soderberg’s “Ocean” series. It’s not original but it is entertaining.