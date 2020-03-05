The Plot:
Sixteen-year-old elf, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and his older brother Barley (Chris Prett) discover that their deceased father has left them a gift – a magical staff.
Barley, a Role Playing Game (RPG) enthusiast, is beyond excited, while Ian shows trepidation.
Using a rare Phoenix Gem, Ian casts a spell to restore their father for a day, unfortunately, the spell only partially works – restoring their father’s lower half.
Convinced they can fully revive their father, Ian and Barley embark upon a daring quest, an odyssey that holds the gravity of resolution and longing and will transform these two brothers into a family.
KENT’S Take:
“Onward” is the latest animated feature from Disney Pixar and although the audience demographic is a bit muddled, the themes and heart are certainly not.
Ian lacks self-confidence and longs to be like a father he has never met. When he realizes he could finally meet his father he makes a list of activities to make up for lost time.
Writer/director Dan Scanlon, along with writer Jason Headley, creates a world that has become dependent on the simplicity of technology, forgetting the roots of their identities and power. As Ian and Barley use magic to fulfill their quest, they rejuvenate a forgotten spark in their world.
This light fast-paced feature has something for everyone. RPGers will eat up the narrative like a gelatinous cube while others will embrace the lovable fantasy creatures or emotional depth.
The big question comes for whom is this film created? All demographics will find entertainment here, but adults will find this a more adolescent-oriented film. Youngsters will respond to the fantasy elements and bright colors, but this is a coming-of-age film for teens. Will teens go to theaters to see this film?
“Onward” sports some wonderfully emotional moments, from laughs to tears balancing this roller coaster ride with gorgeous animation.
Holland and Pratt are perfect in their voice roles bolstering the narrative’s emotional strength with their comfortable banter.
“Onward” is not a traditional Pixar film. Its pace dips in the middle to gain momentum at the end, while the narrative follows a traditional trajectory, yet as this story concludes, audiences are brought home to Disney Pixar with a hug and tears to leave us with a memorable journey of discovery.
Lynn's Take:
Pixar’s magic touch, unfortunately, skipped this middling effort, their 22nd feature. Sure, “Onward” fits their heartwarming formula. But setting it in an unfamiliar fantasy adventure leads to the material being too narrow and dense overall.
If you are not a fan of Dungeons and Dragons or JRR Tolkien or Magic the Gathering Cards and anything to do with the mythical realm, it’s hard to understand the mumbo-jumbo about spells, what’s needed to work and the consequences.
While the film has its moments, the creativity and inventiveness on display in these computer-animation tales isn’t on the same charm level of those that become instant classics and win Oscars, like ‘Coco,” “Up” and “Inside Out.”
That said, the story is cloaked in a traditional family unit – only the dad died from an illness, and mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) has a police office beau, who’s a centaur (Mel Rodriguez).
The two brothers, opposite in appearance and temperament, are curious about magic – and their dead dad – who passed when Ian was too little to know, and Barley doesn’t remember much.
Mashing together dramatic moments, visual comedy, and family-friendly touches make this an odd patchwork quilt of a story. But what age group are they aiming for? When they conjure up an evil Transformer-like monster, its destruction is scary for the wee ones. The gaming company Wizards of the Coast is credited with a gelatinous cube that is a real part of their universe.
On the good and groundbreaking front, Pixar has added the first Disney gay character, a Cyclops cop voiced by Lena Waithe, and they’ve put a Maggie Simpson cartoon short, “Playdate with Destiny,” in front of it (but was not screened for critics). Disney now owns Fox, the parent company of The Simpsons.
Its story about brothers’ relationship is solid, and both Pratt and Holland are very likable together and apart, and of course, like all Pixar movies, there is an emotional tug (I cry at all of them, usually in the end).