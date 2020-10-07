The Plot:
Laura (Rashida Jones) and husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) are raising their two rambunctious daughters in New York. Laura is struggling with writing her latest novel, while Dean travels working to grow a local start-up.
When Laura suspects that Dean may be having an affair with his Accounts Manager, Laura asks her Playboy father, Felix (Bill Murray) for his perspective. His advice, along with his coaxing, begins an adventure through the Big Apple.
Kent's Take:
“On The Rocks” is a light adventure with predictability, little depth and plenty of fun. It’s not necessary for every film to be a deep emotional experience for viewers and this film will never fill that role. “On The Rocks” is more about the journey and the characters, and the setting.
Writer/director Sophia Coppola is obviously enamored with New York and enjoys Bill Murray, for both take center stage.
Although this is Laura’s story, it’s Murray who sets the tone and pace – he is this stories muse, fueling it with his outdated charm and eloquent chauvinism.
As Laura discovers more clues to Dean’s infidelity, her self-esteem plummets, add Felix offering the “male perspective” as men being instinctual sexual hunters and poor Laura is left with few explanations for Dean’s actions.
Coppola doesn’t quite capture the beauty and charm of New York like Woody Allen, but she certainly understands what makes this city tick, its age, its architecture and its people.
Jones & Wayans give even performances, but have little chance to shine, Murray is perfectly poised for this role and his Felix is superbly summed up with his quote, “Women are like flowers, they are all beautiful. Even the dried ones.”
Like Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in “The Trip” series, this film is a relaxing monologue of humor, history and characterization.
“On The Rocks” is not shaken or stirred as this smooth narrative slides from start to finish in a simple swallow of doubt and trust.
Lynn's Take:
The aptly titled “On the Rocks” is a charming, sophisticated romp through the streets of Manhattan that turns into both an amateur sleuth adventure and a beguiling look at modern relationships – husbands and wives, fathers and daughters, moms with young kids and their contemporaries.
The latest work from writer-director Sofia Coppola feels lived in, as if she knows this life. She’s confidently assembled another outstanding cast, staged her breezy story in cinematic locations and selected integral production components, including a terrific soundtrack.
An Oscar winner for her original screenplay to “Lost in Translation,” which also resulted in Bill Murray’s only nomination for Best Actor, she and the comedic life force have a remarkable artistic union, which is again effective here. Somehow, she creates these adult characters that hint at Murray’s goofball persona yet gives him room to play as a successful grown-up. I can’t tell if he is improvising some of the dialogue or she just brings out his best.
As an aging bon vivant, who has enjoyed a glamorous life of la dolce vita, Murray is a mischievous delight as worldly Felix. He gives sage advice about love to anyone who listens, and he’s well-connected and well-heeled. And she lets him sing in that playful style that made him a star on “Saturday Night Live” 45 years ago (and apparently, credit is given to Paul Shaffer for arranging Murray’s music here), but she reigns him in just enough – never over the top.
His pairing with Rashida Jones as his daughter is also serendipitous. Jones, most known for TV comedy – “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Angie Tribeca,” easily slips into the skin of a frazzled young mother whose ambitious husband (Marlon Wayans) travels a lot. Full of self-doubt and anxiety, she is concerned that he might be having an affair. Enter dad, who decides to use different methods to find out. Rolling eyes and exasperated by a dad who wasn’t always “Father Knows Best,” Jones has an engaging rapport with Murray. The daughter of music titan Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton, she looks so much like her late mother here, and is immediately relatable.
While Murray and Jones are the focus, there are a couple noteworthy supporting roles. Marlon Wayans has a slippery slope playing an absent and distracted dad and husband, who is trying to be there while climbing up the ladder. As a chatty school mom, Jenny Slate is a hoot as this self-absorbed New Yorker who monopolizes Laura’s time.
As in all films shot pre-pandemic, we look at them wistfully and are reminded of former lifestyles and reminisce about something as innocuous as meeting for a drink in a swanky place.
“On the Rocks” is an amusing change-of-pace film that benefits from its pairings.