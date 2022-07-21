In theaters July 22.
THE PLOT:
O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) are trying to save their father’s legacy — his horse ranch located in a remote area of California.
When O.J. and Emerald realize that a UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) is abducting people and animals in the area, they begin to investigate.
As neighbor Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun) disappears, O.J. and Emerald, along with Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) decide to fight for their legacy prove the existence of UAPs.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Nope” is the third film directed by Jordan Peele, but in this case, the third time is not the charm.
O.J. is a reserved, hard-working rancher who has been thrust into taking over his family’s Hollywood horse business. When he loses the studio horse contract, he also discovers strange things happening on his ranch – strange noises, odd power outages and disappearing animals.
Writer/director Jordan Peele has brought us two previous engaging horror films — unfortunately, this third offering falls flat. Defined by a choppy narrative, this tale of loss and the taming of nature lacks a focus to drive the film. The main story, O.J.’s and Emerald’s battle with the UAP, is constantly sidelined by extraneous subplots that never weave into the story. Ricky “Jupe” Park’s story of his trauma with Gordy the monkey is meant to flag us that man cannot tame nature, nor can we quell instinct. However, Ricky’s story is entirely too distant from O.J.’s story in that it constantly derails the rhythm of the film.
In addition, Emerald constantly interrupts O.J.’s story with her mindless antics. Their relationship as siblings is poorly established and then Angel Torres is added as a worthless sidekick. There are too many characters whose roles are more distractions than vital, creating a mind-numbing bushel of the same question —why?
The cast is wasted with ill-defined characters to the point where audiences know for whom they are supposed to root, but really don’t until the climax unfolds.
The screenwriting adage “come in late and leave early” was ignored here. The initial setup of the story is too slow and fails to properly define the Haywoods. When the story does kick into gear, as stated above, it is constantly interrupted by needless subplots that fail to weave back into the story.
Kaluyaa’s O.J. is too stoic, mumbling short guttural dialogue leaving viewers wondering why he hates everything —including us. Palmer’s Emerald is just the opposite being a bull in O.J.’s china shop. This would have been a great dynamic if O.J. had had ANY reaction to her – there was none.
The UAP is a sight to behold and is the star here. Viewing it exiting a cloud to rapidly descent on its victim is both unnerving and exciting at the same time. This is the reason to see this film, the outstanding effects used are wonderful and will send chills up your spine.
As the story finally builds its tension, we realize that Peele could have cut the chaff to streamline this film into a clever update to M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs,” but instead creates a film that offers its own take on whether moviegoers should pay full price — Nope.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Technically brilliant but weak in coherent storytelling, “Nope” is an amalgam of tones and textures that convey horror and the strangest things.
In only his third film, Jordan Peele, Oscar-winning, writer-director of “Get Out,” follows up “Us” from 2019 with equal parts originality, pastiche and satire.It’s clever, spooky, funny, wonderous and gruesome.
The characters are intriguing and mysterious, but their personalities, being opposites, don’t lend themselves to building emotional connections when that would have immensely benefited the movie.
Daniel Kaluuya is the laid back horse trainer O.J., who works with his dad Otis Sr. (Keith David) on a dusty, crumbly, remote ranch inland in California.
His bubbly, scattered sister Emerald —Keke Palmer in a live-wire role — does not complete tasks or take responsibility, so O.J. is left being the heavy lifter. When weird things start happening, will they rise to the occasion to defeat something they don’t understand? And be able to turn things around for a profit?
But it’s hard to get invested in their journeys when you are perplexed about what is happening. Peele, at times, instead of surprising us, dulls the impact by keeping us at arm’s length. Not that there aren’t a couple jump scares, a few funny retorts and escalating tension every time the power goes out or the UFO vessel swoops down on its prey.
The voyager in the sky is less revealing than Ed Woods’ “Plan 9 from Outer Space” or “Unsolved Mysteries” and that “less-is-more” effort is frustrating. The writing lacks plot details that would help connect the dots and thread the needle. He prefers to be stingy with any information that can illuminate or help explain the strange goings-on. While tension escalates and there are some truly creepy segments, Peele seems to strive for bewilderment instead of understanding.
If we could have invested more in the characters, that would have enriched the storytelling exponentially. It really does have some marvelous moments, but at the same time, many head scratching ones too.
GUEST REVIEW — CALEB’S TAKE:
Jordan Peele’s “Nope” is one of the most anticipated horror releases of the summer. With expectations high, it’s hard for Peele to deliver a film that is as impactful as his previous two outings, “Us” and “Get Out.”
Peele’s latest horror outing follows two horse ranchers, O.J. and Emerald Haywood, played by talents Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. While trying to save their ranch after their father’s death, they notice a series of strange, extraterrestrial occurrences.
“Nope” has much of the style you’d expect from Peele — the cinematography and sound design are top notch, particularly compared to other films in a genre such as horror. The acting, led by Palmer and Kaluuya, is certainly better than much of the scream-queen dramas horror fans are accustomed to.
The film has its issues primarily in the storytelling. Peele has some grand moments in “Nope,” but the film is bogged down with seemingly pointless scenes and characters. Peele’s latest horror flick continually serves up characters and flashbacks that don’t really seem to serve any purpose or significance.
The slow pace can’t be rectified with the plethora of faltering jokes and quips that riddle the first two-thirds of the film. Kaluuya’s character, humorously named “O.J.,” ends up being too stoic, and Palmer’s Emerald Haywood carries a lot of the film’s weight next to an unresponsive Kaluuya.
While lackluster in some regards, Peele is still able to deliver some satisfying moments, even if the tension doesn’t ultimately have a worthwhile payoff. I couldn’t help but recall scenes from the classic film “Jaws” as the flying saucer whisks in and out of the clouds like a shark’s fin emerging and submerging from the water.
Peele is a talented filmmaker, but “Nope” is a let down by the standards established in his previous two films. Is “Nope” worth a ticket purchase? Yes, but there is no need to rush to the cinema for this one.
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.