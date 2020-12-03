The Plot:
Fern (Frances McDormand) has lost everything that anchors her to a place. Her town of Empire closed after the only local plant shut down; then her husband died of cancer. Outfitting a van with little trays and pockets, she travels around the country doing seasonal work. Along the way she has made lifelong friends who are also modern day nomads. Is hers a life of Wanderlust or a path to flee society?
Kent's Take:
“Nomadland” answers the above question with a resounding yes — it’s both and more. There is a small movement within society where some shrug off the materialistic rat-race to pursue a life of subsistence on the road. Earning enough to get by — being beholden to no one. This film is based on investigative journalist Jessica Bruder’s book of the same name and will catch you off guard with its relaxed start.
Fern is both caring and independent. She has friends wherever she parks her van, but she also pushes away charity. It is a lonely life she has chosen, but what some see as loneliness, she sees as glorious solitude.
Screenwriter/Director Chloé Zhao captures both the perils and freedom of this lifestyle. The cinematography as well as the artful shooting of this film is wonderful. Add a rousing soundtrack that heightens the emotions and honest performances from the entire cast and you have a heartfelt journey about living.
There is no undercurrent of right and wrong; this is just a story about an alternative to our traditional lives and offers a glimpse into the beauty and truth of simplicity.
McDormand gives a nuanced, raw and memorable performance. Fern enjoys being part of a tribe, but only on her terms. She makes friends easily and only asks for help when necessary, but she pushes away those who come too close. Each person she meets has a story for why they are a nomad and each garners something different from their journey — questions, realization, truth, memories, and sometimes, answers.
What Fern discovers on the road is that you can’t dwell on the past and this realization opens the road ahead for her.
“Nomadland” is an ode to living life. Whether it be through song, poetry, beauty, friendship, caring, nature, loss or memories, this stirring film will make sure you consider your path and its accoutraments.
Lynn's Take:
A film of remarkable grace and wonder, “Nomadland” demonstrates power in stillness as fiercely independent Fern makes her way along the ribbon of highways through Arizona, the Dakotas, California and other places.
In writer-director Chloe Zhao’s third film, she charts a third-act journey that is authentic in every possible way, making the impact even greater by using real-life people as Fern’s friends and mentors.
Linda May, Bob Wells and Charlene Swankie are memorable characters in this subculture. The only actor besides Frances McDormand is the superb character actor David Strathairn, who plays Dave, a park ranger she runs into on several occasions.
Based on journalist Jessica Bruder’s 2017 book, Zhao draws on that experience, where Bruder documented itinerant Americans while living in a camper van for three years and traveling 15,000 miles.
Still grieving her husband and reducing her memories to a few boxes in the van she lives in, Fern shows strength in the roads not taken. She’s resourceful and resilient, not able to retire in a society that has marginalized her.
She depicts the dignity of hard work, whether it’s boxing up orders at an Amazon warehouse or working as a seasonal fry cook. She captures the essence of Fern, a restless soul who can no longer settle down.
When some former neighbors run into her, she refuses to be pitied. “I’m not homeless, I’m houseless.” There is a difference, she emphasizes.
With the stunning backdrop of the West’s natural beauty, we feel her loneliness but also the sense of community shared by other self-sufficient RV-living travelers. They learn from each other, show compassion in their humanity and maintain that connection.
“Nomadland” is one of the best films of the year and shows why Frances McDormand is an uncommon talent full of enormous depth and sincerity. Every move she makes is reality-based, and we are the richer for her portrait, as we all try to understand the human condition ourselves.