In theaters Oct. 8
THE PLOT:
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired to a tranquil life in Jamaica, when he is approached by CIA agent Felix (Jeffrey Wright) asking Bond for help retrieving a kidnapped scientist. This seemingly simple mission turns out to be much more complex when he discovers the scientist is linked to an old adversary Blofeld (Christoph Waltz).
With piqued interest, Bond begins to investigate – finding that a dangerous and nefarious individual is behind the theft of a powerful weapon tied to Mi6.
KENT’S TAKE:
“No Time To Die” is the final Daniel Craig James Bond Film. He has been the charming, mysterious, deadly action hero for 15 years and has solidly established himself as one of the top two Bonds ever.
Bond has become a real person within the previous four films, struggling with conscience, love and grief. He looks to live a life away from killing and deceit and lies, but he is too good at his job.
The shreds of his love for Vesper Lynd still weigh upon him limiting his emotions for Madeline Swann (Léa Sydoux)– his new love.
Although one wouldn’t expect Bond’s love life to matter much in an action/spy thriller, these are motivations that flesh out the man – weaknesses that are used by villains in their endless attempts to fulfill their self-serving dreams.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has brought a worthy film that wraps up Daniel Craig’s Bond journey with action, thrills, drama and tragedy.
The beauty of the exotic locals is breathtaking, the style in which this film is shot is wonderful using drone perspectives for gorgeous landscapes, action sequences, and skillful angles in the close-ups to fully bring audiences into the chases, fights and action.
Themes of trust, forgiveness and sacrifice abound as the element of fire is used as a cleansing agent throughout. What we discover here is that the previous film’s action, villains, missions, their successes and failures are almost secondary to Bond’s internal struggles with guilt and love and trust. These facets spin together in this conclusion to create a penultimate climax.
We also meet the new Bond. Nomi (Lashana Lynch) is the new 007 working with her predecessor in his final mission. The only problem comes in the fact that although this was the final curtain call for Daniel Craig’s James Bond, there was no moment for this new 007 to offer audiences a taste of what’s to come. Just a single sequence of deadly justice, a notable chase sequence or even her using a 007 gadget would have sufficed to set up the next chapter in this storied franchise.
The cast is skilled and understands the gravity of the story in which they find themselves. Although Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin is set up beautifully in a creepy introduction, he is not used effectively. While Craig is the standard for the Bond character, he proves why he is the crescendo of the franchise up to this point.
“No Time To Die” is a fantastic swan song for Daniel Craig’s James Bond and although there are a few shortcomings, this action-packed, emotional story will leave viewers shaken – and stirred.