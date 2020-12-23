The Plot:
Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) travels from town to town reading local and distant newspapers for meager donations.
When he stumbles across youngster, Johanna “Cicada” Leonberger (Helena Zengel), a girl taken by the Kiowa people years before, he brings her to the authorities for return to her family.
Undermanned, the army cannot help, so Kidd reluctantly agrees to find her aunt and uncle. Jefferson and Johanna embark upon a dangerous journey of discovery, understanding and closure.
Kent's Take:
“News Of The World” is a quiet western of both internal and external struggles. This is a film of man vs. man, man vs. nature and man vs. his inner demons.
Captain Jefferson Kidd is an educated, thoughtful man, but he is also a man of principles – knowing when to shrug things off and when to stand his ground.
Johanna sees her world through the eyes of a Kiowa, when suddenly she is thrust into a world that only remains in her memories. Together, these two people from different worlds, different generations and very different experiences slowly create a bond that helps both heal their deep wounds.
Director and writer Paul Greengrass, along with writer Luke Davies create an adventure that slowly unfolds at a horse and wagon pace. The beautiful western vistas are punctuated by threats from both of their worlds.
Where my disappointment arises is in Hank’s character. Kidd is a Civil War veteran, a man of few words, but with a thoughtful countenance, yet I couldn’t get lost in his character. This was Tom Hanks I was watching. Is it the writing that limits the performance? Is it the actor failing to embrace the role? Neither seems to be the answer. Previously, Hanks has transformed himself in numerous roles and Davies and Greengrass have brought us consistently strong stories and directing.
It may be the simple fact that Zengel’s performance is so thorough, so deep and so convincing that this lays more focus, more pressure on Hank’s character to carry the film – a quiet, thoughtful character. Another problem lies with Captain Jefferson Kidd’s broken character. He is working on his own journey of redemption, thus the film’s narrative might be a bit too introspective
Don’t misunderstand my criticism, this is a strong film, it’s just a few shakes of a bridle away from gaining a full gallop. The score, cinematography, directing and performances are top notch – and who doesn’t like a good western?
“News Of The World” may have missed a few headlines, but that certainly doesn’t mean the story isn’t worth reading.
Lynn's Take:
An uncommon western, “News of the World” unfolds like the 2016 Paulette Jiles novel it is based on and is a slow build. That said, it’s the kind of deliberate storytelling that sneaks up on you.
Reuniting Tom Hanks with his “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass, the story becomes a parable for modern times, when people have trouble accepting facts and decisions. Greengrass also co-wrote the script with Luke Davies, which emphasizes racism and sexism of that period.
Greengrass, Oscar nominee for “United 93” and responsible for three Bourne films, is a director familiar with both explosive action and intense drama. Therefore, he serviceably stages a shoot-out set piece and a run-in in with unsavory types.
But, like all non-American directors fascinated with our country’s fabled West, his awe of the vast landscape’s wide open spaces sets the tone. The film is beautifully shot by cinematographer Dariusz Wolski.
In this story, the wilderness is a challenge for Kidd’s horse-drawn wagon, and having a non-communicative companion is too. They will face harsh natural elements and man-made conflicts that put them in danger along the way.
As the hostile child who has forgotten English, Helena Zengel is remarkable in the slow-building relationship. And Hanks, the seasoned pro, knows how to grow a character. Their work together must sell this piece, and they finally achieve a hard-fought understanding.
Hanks really shines when he’s reading newspaper passages to an amused audience – regaling them with sad tales of catastrophes, hopeful bits on new inventions and funny strange happenings.
The majestic musical score by James Newton Howard is lush and Celtic-flavored, helping to accentuate the film’s natural beauty.
Plodding at times, this film isn’t meant to be easily digested, but if you hang on, particularly for the better second-half, you will be rewarded. Learning what home means is always a noble journey.