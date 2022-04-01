In theaters starting April 1.
The Plot:
Renowned biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. The remedy is potentially worse than the disease.
Lynn’s Take:
More horror than hero, “Morbius” is as dark and brooding as “The Batman,” but with less style and substance.
Yet, the themes and origin story are intriguing, and a different product than routine Marvel comic books-turned-movies.
An anti-hero like Venom, Morbius premiered as an original comic book character in 1971, from Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and for the uninitiated, he’s a Spider-Man villain. But we don’t get very far into the Spider-verse – except in the two mid-credit scenes to tip us off as to what’s ahead.
Like nearly all film adaptations of comic books, we’re left with a cliffhanger ending so that we’ll anticipate “Morbius 2.” And like all blockbusters that set up CGI showdowns as a grand finale, they unleash a torrent of rock-em, sock-em special visual effects that we are more familiar with than not.
Those bombastic, repetitive confrontations always go on way too long and tend to wear out their welcome with me. But the razzle-dazzle is a big part of the appeal to their massive fan base.
As in all films, I prefer the storytelling – the power to move us, to show us different perspectives, a new world. Why do the Avengers have such staying power? They aim for the heart with their human relationships besides the shiny ‘save the world’ pyrotechnics.
Because I knew nothing about this character and was not a reader of Marvel Comics in my youth, I’m coming into these movies with an open mind. It’s my first opportunity to learn of this “Living Vampire” and his desperate measures to come up with a cure for the rare blood disorder he and his best buddy Milo (Matt Smith) have endured since they were roommates at a special home for chronically ill children.
Shades of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”! Those comparisons are obvious, as are those to 1950s mad scientist movies where fooling around with science creates complications from experiments gone horribly wrong. (I still have dreams about “The Fly.”)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it has produced 20 movies in about 15 years, and shows no signs of slowing down, even though we’re in a different phase – and television series have been developed too from movie characters.
The MCU is a well-oiled machine, but besides its affiliation with Disney, “Spider-Man” was a property of Sony (Columbia Pictures). It’s a tad sticky, and lawyers got involved, so this may be way it doesn’t look or feel like the usual fare – and has only a passing connection to “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
We’re familiar with the high-profile superheroes – Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Black Panther, but have been introduced to Ant-Man, Dr. Strange, Hawkeye and Falcon, and more the past decade. “Venom” arrived in 2018 and its sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” last year.
Venom is a sentient alien symbiote with an amorphous, liquid-like form, who must bond with a host to survive. That poor soul was Eddie Brock, as played by Tom Hardy, who received enhanced powers in exchange for a life of mayhem. The character first arrived as a villain in a Spider-Man comic in 1984, then as “Venom” in 1987.
In “Morbius,” because the bat DNA serum injected by Dr. Morbius causes both substantial physical healing but dire bloodthirsty consequences – survival means drinking blood – there is the dual nature of the consequences. The good doctor doesn’t want to hurt people, while his best pal Milo lusts after the new reign of terror.
This film is made better because of the quality of its main actors. Leto, Oscar winner for “Dallas Buyers Club,” has been impressive the past two years – the creepy suspect Albert Parma in “The Little Things,” the hapless Paolo in “House of Gucci,” and as Adam Neumann in the limited series “We Crashed.” (Notice I am not mentioning his subpar Joker in 2016 “Suicide Squad,” but he did fare better in the 2021 Zack Snyder “Justice League” cut).
Leto brings out the tortured nature of his brilliant physician-scientist character. He and the fine British character actor Matt Smith, most known for “Doctor Who” and “The Crown,” forge an authentic bond as the isolated kids turned damaged adults -- ‘the few against the many,’ (comparing themselves to the Spartans from childhood on to adult life). Milo, still a shut-in, has amassed a fortune that funds Morbius’ work and unethical experiments.
Another strong character actor, Jared Harris, is their benevolent mentor who saw Morbius’ potential as a child. Standing out is Adria Adjona as Dr. Morbius’ lab partner/love interest Dr. Martine Bancroft, an actress you want to see more of in the future.
Screenwriters Matt Shazama and Burk Sharpless merely set up the origin story that leads to the conflicts that are the staple to the story – we’re not in the same league as Dark Knight’s Christopher Nolan here. But the quality of the actors are genuine.
The best aspect may be the seamless transformation of the characters between their real selves and the demons that are summoned – those slick visual effects are stunning in execution.
While “Morbius” isn’t going to satisfy all tastes, the filmmakers have introduced a character that’s worth finding more about – if there are successful films. And in the Marvel universe, even if this isn’t the Disney wing, all things are possible.