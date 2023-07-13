Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning part 1

Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.