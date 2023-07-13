In theaters July 14
THE PLOT:
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has accepted a mission to recover a two part “cross” key that has fallen out of Russian hands and is now on the black market. The key is supposed to give access to an A. I. virus that has corrupted every system in the world, compromising intelligence systems, financial markets, everything digital.
The owner of that key could potentially control this A.I. and thus the world, but Ethan and his team hunt for the key in order to destroy the A.I. – making them an enemy of every nation in the world.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” is the seventh chapter in the ongoing Mission Impossible franchise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has once again shown that an ongoing film franchise can continue to improve over time.
Hunt and his team, Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) continue to complete their “impossible” missions. But when Hunt catches wind that Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) has a bounty on her head for stealing half of the key, he jumps into action and into one of his most emotionally taxing missions.
Writer/Director Chris McQuarrie has written and directed some great films including previous “Mission Impossible” films. His stories are always well-paced and balanced with character development and action. This film is no different. Hunt, much like Daniel Craig’s Bond, has mounting emotional baggage – feeling responsible for the dangers and consequences that have befallen his team. McQuarrie’s world is one fraught with danger and menace, truth, and deceit. The Entity is quiet, thorough, and always at least two steps ahead. To make Hunt and audiences feel even more helpless against this foe, we/they quickly realize that any data can be manipulated to alter our behavior, reactions, and reality. Add to this the idea that world governments don’t want to stop this corrupting virus, they just want to control it – believable and scary.
Writers Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen and Christopher McQuarrie beautifully define this story and characters for audiences with tight, sparce dialogue allowing a complex story to be easily understood and followed. Ethan is told he must “pick a side” but chooses to go the route that is best for humanity, not governments or business. This could be a subtle poke at society to stop picking sides politically and look at what is best for all of us. IMF director Kittridge (Henry Czerny) also foreshadows a concept that has already been enacted in the real world when he states, “The next war will be for water, energy and control of resources . . .” spotlighting both smart writing and honest themes that place this plot in a plausible real-life setting. The writers also skillfully build tension throughout as agents and various agencies and governments revolve around Hunt and his crew as they continue to narrowly avoid death and disaster. Getting the key is only the first step in this mission, they also must discover the location of the lock and then determine how to destroy the entity. They also present a strong moral dilemma for The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) who must choose her allegiance to The Entity and retain her power, go with her business sense, and make a ton of money, or choose Ethan and the moral path – you can guess which of the three options this arms dealer surely won’t choose.
The action is top-notch as well. The sequences, whether they are fight scenes, chases or simply straight-up action are very tight and distinctive. A perfect example is a car chase sequence with Hunt and thief Grace. Not only must they drive together handcuffed, but handcuffed with both of their left hands, at one point they must switch cars and find an IMF “safe car” that turns out to be a tiny Fiat 500 that is overpowered. This chase mixes both high action and subtle humor that creates character depth, builds character connections, and offers a memorable action sequence – bravo!
The settings are opulent and offer a nice international flare while the stakes begin to rise substantially. As The Entity flexes its brainpower and influence, this villain begins to look God-like as it sets up trap after trap for Hunt, both physical and psychological. The stunts are notable as well with Cruise doing several of his own stunts including launching off a cliff on a motorcycle to parachute into a ravine.
The acting is excellent with even small parts being given their moments to shine. We also continue to learn more and more about Luther, Ethan and Benji as viewers discover that each member of the IMF has made the decision to walk away from their troubled past to start fresh as a “Ghost” in the IMF. Cruise is strong and consistent as Ethan Hunt, a man who continues to be put through the ringer. Luther is the heart of Hunt’s crew and Rhames continues to shine in this pivotal role. Pegg’s Benji is not goofy, he speaks what audiences are thinking, he is our voice in the story. Esai Morales is an excellent villain being the embodiment of the intangible Entity allowing audiences to anchor their hatred to someone physical. And Atwell’s Grace is both beautiful and dangerous as she continues to outsmart Hunt at his own game.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is another strong film in this ascending franchise. According to McQuarrie, this two-parter is NOT the end of the franchise, so we will see if Cruise can continue his “impossible” mission to adequately play Ethan Hunt well into his 60’s.
LYNN’S TAKE:
One thing about Tom Cruise: Love him or hate him, he is a consummate entertainer. And let’s face it, we’re sucked into Cruise’s World nearly every time he headlines an adventure trying to save the world.
If there is peril, he shows up. He knows how to throw himself to a rip-roaring yarn, as he has proven time and again. In yet another bold, brash move as Ethan Hunt, he pushed himself with death-defying stunts that are among the most dazzling in movie history in this seventh one, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.”
Now 61, Cruise was 57 when filming initially started, so give him credit for stretching himself physically, a remarkable feat. For a glimpse of the risky business -- Exhibit 1: Motorcycle stunt on the edge of a cliff. My jaw dropped and my stomach flip-flopped when he freefalls.
That might not top the helicopter chase in “Fallout” (MI:6), also filmed by now head cinematographer Fraser Taggart, but it’s a dandy and among several terrifying set pieces including an extensive pulse-pounding pursuit through the streets of Rome and fights on aboard and on top of a speeding train (and not just any train, but THE Orient Express).
While not as emotionally impactful as Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” last year’s sequel to a 1986 film that proved to be more successful than anyone thought – I mean, 36 years later? -- “MI 7” played to his strengths.
Because he exceeded expectations for making the 2022 top-grossing film of the year ($718,732,821, to be exact), and was an Oscar nominee for Best Picture, there is a great deal of current goodwill. Some said he “saved Hollywood” by getting people into theaters post-pandemic. Let’s see if he repeats.
MI7 produces the thrills that define a crowd-pleasing blockbuster, but not the chills, and perhaps still will be a summer success after a few other tentpoles sputtered.
Like John Williams’ rousing Indiana Jones score, composer Lorne Balfe uses variations of Lalo Shifrin’s iconic TV series theme song to punctuate the action.
As with Harrison Ford returning as Indy, Cruise settles into another beloved familiar character, fearless American secret agent Ethan Hunt. Based on the Emmy-winning TV show (1966-1973) formula created by Bruce Geller, this covert Impossible Missions Force spans the globe fighting international terrorists in sophisticated ways.
After 27 years, we expect elaborate action and increasingly complicated high-tech plots. The first feature film directed by Brian De Palma was successful in 1996, its sequel stumbled in 2000 directed by John Woo, came back super-charged by director J.J. Abrams with Philip Seymour Hoffmann as a cunning villain in 2006, was even better in director Brad Bird’s “Ghost Protocol” in 2011, followed by what some say are the best ones in Christopher McQuarrie’s “Rogue Nation” in 2015 and “Fallout” in 2018. Now we have a long, dense follow-up in “Dead Reckoning,” a first part that is 2 hours and 43 minutes.
McQuarrie, who directed and co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen, has been a consistent collaborator with Cruise during the 21st century. They first worked together on “Valkyrie” in 2008, followed by “Jack Reacher,” which he directed, and “Edge of Tomorrow.” That led to writing and directing the fifth and sixth ones, the first repeat director.
McQuarrie won the Oscar for his original screenplay “The Usual Suspects” in 1995 and was nominated last year for the adapted screenplay of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The man who created Keyser Soze knows his way around criminal masterminds, but there’s a less than compelling one in sinister Gabriel, played by Esai Morales. He somehow is connected to the evil algorithm “The Entity,” which is so advanced it manipulates reality and the truth to cause endless chaos.
The menace is never-ending, although the enigmatic plot is dull. However, four interesting actresses shine in strong-willed roles: Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby, while Rebecca Ferguson returns for round three as MI6 operative Ilsa Faust.
Even with his energy and intensity, Cruise needs strong support, which he gets from the unsung heroes Simon Pegg as tech turned field agent Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as wingman Luther Stickell.
Foe-turned-frenemy Atwell distinguishes herself as the slippery Grace. Since 2011, she has played beloved Peggy Carter, Captain America’s one true love, in all things Avenger-related in the Marvel universe (TV and film).
Oscar-nominated Kirby returns as the mysterious White Widow from “Fallout,” still sketchy, and a ferocious Klementieff, Mantis in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, is cold-blooded assassin Paris.
It’s a stacked cast. Cary Elwes is CIA’s Denlinger and Henry Czerny, from the first movie, is back as Kittredge, while Shea Wigham and Greg Tarzan Davis are agents Briggs and Degas hot on the trail.
Czerny, with his ace delivery, has the best line: “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. Never did. You need to pick a side.”
It’s a very different global playing field from when they first launched the feature film. They’ve all been high-octane state-of-the-art thrillers, but this one is hyper-speed. Stunts aside, their mission has always been against shadowy figures hell-bent on ruthless power. Noble, sure, but do we care?
My main beef is that it’s not so much a nail-biter as it is an exercise in endurance. The mumbo-jumbo about “The Entity” gets ridiculous.
Yet, the adrenaline rush takes over viewing. Think of it as a summer sojourn to Cruise World. We are all pulled into his orbit.