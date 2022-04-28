In theaters April 29
The Plot:
Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson) is an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision, but when he discovers a job involves a child, he refuses to complete the killing. That causes more problems for him, and while he hunts down the people who hired him and those connected to a larger network of trafficking, he must keep one step ahead of them as well as FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce). This is all complicated by his deteriorating memory as his Alzheimer’s Disease worsens.
Lynn’s Take:
The forgettable “Memory” is one of those generic action thrillers that has its moments, but ultimately is frustrating because of its tangled storytelling with many moving parts.
A remake of a 2003 Belgian film, “De zaak Alzheimer” (“The Memory of a Killer”), which is adapted from a book of the same name by Jef Geeraerts, the source material is dense with characters who intertwine in a complex web of crime, money, international investigators and local law enforcement.
Screenwriter Dario Scardapane, best known for TV series “The Punisher” and “Trauma,” lets too many loose threads dangle and is chintzy with exposing the ties that connect many players.
In much of the film, we are kept in the dark, and trying to figure out who’s important to remember and who is merely window dressing is annoying. It doesn’t help that a large percentage of the cast looks like cookie-cutter stock characters that blend in and don’t add much to the story, just the body count.
The director is Martin Campbell, who had a big hit with “Casino Royale” the first Daniel Craig as Bond film from 2006, and the Bond film with Pierce Brosnan “Goldeneye” in 1995. However, has been uneven since, including “Green Lantern” in 2011, “The Foreigner” with Jackie Chan in 2017 and “The Protégé” in 2021. He’s best at staging slick action pieces, and bullets fly in many fast-paced shoot-em-up sequences. Much glass is shattered here.
We toggle between Mexico and El Paso, Texas, and flipping between locales is clumsy as the story gets more convoluted.
Neeson, in yet another killing machine role, actually has more challenges to his character this time, Alex Lewis, than his usual ho-hum output – dealing with both a moral quagmire and a progressing disease.
What’s best is the few exchanges between Neeson’s hit man Lewis and Guy Pearce’s FBI agent. Pearce, with a disappearing Southern-type accent, greasy hair, and all-work demeanor, is hard to read as Vincent Serra. His backstory eventually trickles out, but a little too late.
If they had more interplay, and their characters had met earlier, it would have helped to involve us more. Instead, by the time we get to the criminal vs. the hunter aspect, it draws us in but not enough to make up for the overall failings of the film.
Most of the cast services the procedural script, with Taj Atwal as Linda and Harold Torres as Hugo memorable as part of Serra’s FBI task force.
As the wealthy real estate mogul pulling the strings, Monica Belluci badly overacts and her Davana Sealman is a poorly conceived character straight out of 1980s nighttime soaps. She played Persephone in the two “Matrix” sequels “Revolutions” and “Reloaded.”
As in all these kinds of films, who are the bad guys and who are the good ones gets blurry, and more questions are raised here because the story is told in such fits and starts. Just exactly who is corrupt?
As much as Neeson and Pearce try to give it some oomph, unfortunately, their work is not enough to make “Memory” a standout.
“Memento” fans will surely think about Pearce’s role from 2000 when Neeson’s character is writing on his arm to remember things.
But thinking back to another movie while you’re watching one is a good sign that the current exercise is unsatisfying.