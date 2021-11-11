Streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning Nov. 12.
LYNN’S TAKE:
An inside look at an unlikely politician who won over his fellow Americans by displaying his intelligence, calm and kindness on the presidential campaign trail, “Mayor Pete” is “what you see is what you get.”
The documentary chronicles Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest U.S. president in history and shows the kind of grueling schedule he had for nearly a year.
Without titillation or sensational tabloid fodder, the film is methodical in telling his remarkable political rise in both a public and a private way. Directed by Jesse Moss, who helmed the award-winning “Boys State,” “Mayor Pete” offers an interesting portrait of the former military officer in Afghanistan, Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar.
With an ambitious team and his husband Chasten by his side, Buttigieg announced his Democratic candidacy as a presidential hopeful on April 14, 2019. His against the odds appeal won him support – and surprisingly was on top in the Iowa Caucuses and placed second in the New Hampshire primary. He dropped out March 1, 2020 -- and endorsed Joe Biden.
Currently, he is the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration, the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history and the youngest, at age 39. He served as mayor of his hometown, South Bend, Ind., for two terms, 2012-2020.
Known simply as Mayor Pete when he became more prominent on the national stage, he displays the same easygoing, affable charm that allowed him to connect to others.
If you have followed him, the film doesn’t reveal an “other side” or any cause for alarm a la “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” but more becomes known regarding his husband, Chasten Glezman, a former junior high school teacher. They have been married since 2018 and recently welcomed twins into their family.
The screenplay is written by Moss, Amanda McBaine and Jeff Gilbert. There is more sizzle when Communications Director Lis Smith advises him during practice debates, but the film never loses focus
When he launched his presidential campaign as one of the first openly gay men to run for a major party, he wasn’t given much of a chance. Despite those low expectations, he gained significant momentum as he participated in several town hall meetings and television debates, winning people over with common sense and being plain-spoken.
The film received two nominations in the Critics’ Choice Association Documentary Awards, to be announced Nov. 14 – for political documentary and Pete as one of the Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary. It premiered at the Chicago Film Festival earlier this fall.