The Plot:
Philadelphia is a city that has seen its pinnacle come and go. This union city was once the #1 city in a newly birthed nation, but now sits in the shadow of New York.
This once proud city relies on its NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, to restore its pride and hope. It has been decades since the Eagles appeared in a Super Bowl, but has broken the hearts of their loyal fans with near misses. This documentary follows four Eagles super fans through heartbreak and ultimately success as they ride the ups and downs of sports fandom.
Kent's Take:
“Maybe Next Year” is a light documentary with strong emotional content – especially for Eagles fans.
Sports elicit many emotions from their fans from, “. . . the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat.” Philadelphia is a unique city with unique people and, yes, unique fans. According to some, they “learn to boo before cheer.” They are known as the worst sports fans and are the only city to have a jail in their stadium.
But these rough and tumble details don’t fully define Eagles fans. Shirley is a blue-collar woman with intense passion for her team. She prays for her Eagles and simply asks that they show the same commitment as their fans. Barry has used his retirement savings to build a huge addition onto his house to create a large bar/seating area to watch Eagles games with friends and family. Barry’s heart condition forces him to have Nitro Glycerin nearby during games in case he gets too excited. Jesse is the father of a cute autistic son, and longs to have the same relationship he’s had with his father. In addition, Jesse struggles with the realization that his father is dying of brain cancer. Bryant is a young man driven by his anger and frustration. He is alone and passionate, a self perpetuating situation that has brought him many followers on Youtube as he rants about his Eagles team, but this doesn’t fill the void of loneliness.
This fun documentary perfectly frames the universal experiences of sports fans. Whether it is the feelings of inadequacy when your team is a laughing stock, to the exhilaration of triumph when they suddenly turn a corner to find a long awaited success. However, director Kyle Thrash also amps-up this story by following Philadelphia fans in their quest for a long-awaited Super Bowl. From their post-game trash-strewn stadium parking lot to the comfy rooms of their homes – the true passion and need for hope supersedes the disrespect and sheer meanness of Philly fans.
As the Eagle’s season counts down, the wins tick up, 1 win-0 losses, 1-1, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-1, 6-1, 7-1, 8-1, 9-1, 10-1. As the Philly fan’s soar with Super Bowl dreams, their world crumbles with their star quarterback Carson Wentz’s season-ending ACL tear.
Although this film may have more emotional impact for Eagles fans, there is still plenty of enjoyment for all sports fans as we see ourselves and our reactions mirrored by these funny and vulnerable people. As Philly celebrates their first ever Super Bowl win as only Philadelphia fans can – destroying their own city, we note the irony in the violence of these rough-shod fans within the context of this historic city with the sign that reads: William Penn, Ben Franklin, Nick Foles. After this historic win, “Maybe Next Year” takes on a totally different meaning.