In theaters Oct. 22
THE PLOT:
Church Director Judy (Breeda Wool) preps a quiet, sunny room for a meeting between two couples. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and wife Gail (Martha Plimpton) arrive first. Both seem nervous and hold a weight upon their shoulders. Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd) arrive next.
The tension in the room is palpable as they exchange pleasantries. Then the conversation begins. A dialogue that will open eyes, ignite a spectrum of emotions and recount a horrific day in their lives. Linda and Richard’s son killed Jay and Gail’s son in a mass shooting.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Mass” is a difficult movie to watch, but I highly recommended it because it doesn’t get into the political debates nor does it sugar-coat the issue. This stirring film lays bare the struggles of those left behind, both the parents of the victims and the parents of the shooter.
The title has a dual meaning, taking place at a church, a place of reconciliation and peace while these couples try to find answers for Hayden’s actions that day.
Evan, a victim, is Jay and Gail’s son. Gail wears her grief as anger, a mantel that coats her fully. Jay’s piercing eyes hold burning questions for which he must find answers. Hayden is the son of Linda and Richard and is the shooter. Linda also wears an armor but her weight is of grief and guilt. Richard comes across as sober and calculating – together, these four parents hold a cornucopia of questions, memories, knowledge and struggles that would crush many.
As they exchange pleasantries and memories of their sons, the mothers relax a bit, but when the men begin to argue political stances on issues, Gail immediately quashes it.
This simple act of pushing the political ideologies out of this story prevents the alienation of half an audience. This alarming topic and its connected problems are too important to once again divide us, allowing society to never address the issue.
The conversation slowly slides toward Hayden. As Jay and Gail begin questioning Richard and Linda it quickly becomes an interrogation. They long to discover answers, answers that will explain a senseless act, answers that will assign blame, but what they find are two broken, grieving people. Linda and Richard try to defend their son, yet also acknowledge Jay and Gail’s loss. Linda and Richard find themselves in a familiar place – with people questioning them as to why their son did this, a prison which has had no door.
Writer/director Fran Kranz brings us a beautifully written story of loss, frustration, anger and grief. Jay looks to discover a scientific or clinical answer to Hayden’s actions, depression, schizophrenia, etc, while Richard and Linda try to give answers to their actions or inaction as parents as they struggled to help a son who was bullied, was socially awkward and struggled with depression.
Touching on interconnected topics of bullying, social struggles, life and family changes, social media, loneliness/depression, gun access and the lack of and affordability of mental health services, flags audiences to the myriad of elements that play into mental issues with which our youth struggle.
The strength of this film comes in the perspectives. Whether it be a mother’s, fathers, victims or perpetrators, each has blame to spread around to themselves and others. Each is plagued by questions of “what if . . .?” as hindsight batters their souls.
The strong writing is further enhanced by skilled performances all around. Each actor fully embraces their role, immersing themselves in the darkness a parent experiences.
“Mass” is indeed a difficult film to witness as two perspectives of loss and grief collide. This emotional film will leave an impression and maybe, just maybe, call others to action.
LYNN’S TAKE:
An acting tour de force, “Mass” is admittedly a tough, emotionally draining watch.
However, through searing howls of pain and tears, we are left feeling hopeful that some healing will continue for these two couples whose lives were destroyed one ordinary weekday six years ago.
They all grieve for the sons they loved and lost. But can they forgive and understand, and will they ever feel peace again? Their depth of sorrow is unfathomable.
Hayden, a troubled young man, killed 10 of his classmates before turning a gun on himself in the library. There were 11 deaths that day, but the one set of anguished parents became part of a grieving, empathetic community while the other set was ostracized and alone.
The parents have communicated before. In the years since, they have undergone counseling. They have dealt with lawyers and media and the circus that became their lives – when they were thrust into a topsy-turvy surreal world hours after the shootings took place.
Through conversation, this film by first-time writer-director Fran Kranz explores the human tragedy behind the headlines.
The intensity of the words and the raw, real efforts of the actors to reach deep inside made this one of the buzzed about films to premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January.
The quartet is seamless, and ensemble nominations are likely, as well as nods for the two actresses – Ann Dowd as long-suffering Linda and Martha Plimpton as Gail, who wears her resentment like a cloak that comforts her from a total meltdown.
Reed Birney, Tony winner for “The Humans,” is Hayden’s dad, used to dealing with practicalities but not the gut-wrenching consequences of his unstable son. Versatile character actor Jason Isaacs is Jay, who still seems shell-shocked and is trying to be reasonable while he still processes it all.
The movie, set mainly in this church meeting room, has the appearance of a filmed play. The religious symbolism is a bit heavy-handed, but a necessary element of the story.
With its contemporary focus, “Mass” conjures up the news articles have become far too common in today’s world – and we know of them by their location titles – “Sandy Hook,” “Parkland,” “Columbine.”
We’ve heard the blame on bullies, violent video games, too easy access to guns and bad parenting. Couldn’t they have done something? Did they know what he was capable of? Why didn’t they see the signs?
These parents have talked about it all for years. What will this meeting achieve? At first, it is so awkward. A church worker sets up refreshments – and a box of tissues. Everyone’s so polite. Too polite. Choosing words carefully, they gingerly talk pleasantries and share photos of their other children.
None of the couples live in the town where it happened anymore. Linda and Richard no longer live together either. While the personalities are all different, you feel each one’s anguish.
And you just want to hug Ann Dowd, such an intuitive character actress that makes every project she does better, whose character Linda clearly has become a pariah. And she tortuously mulls over every detail of motherhood, her parenting, Hayden’s responses – trying to find a clue or something she can pinpoint as that was the big sign they overlooked.
Kranz, an actor, starred on the TV show “Dollhouse,” and is known for his portrayal of Bernard in the landmark revival of “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway in 2012 that starred Philip Seymour Hoffman as Willy Loman and Andrew Garfield as the neighbor boy he idolized, Biff, and directed by Mike Nichols.
He shot this low-budget film in 14 days in Hailey, Idaho.
The depth of Kranz’s understanding is remarkable, especially for someone around age 40. And the cast delivers the kind of intuitive, thoughtful performances that feel organic – not showy, but sincere.
“Mass” is one of those viewing experiences where once is enough because it is so heart-wrenching, like the discovery in “Manchester by the Sea,” and the fight scene in “Marriage Story.”
But it is a conversation that matters and we should listen.