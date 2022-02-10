In theaters and streaming on Peacock on Feb. 11
The Plot:
Music superstars and power couple Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.
Lynn’s Take:
Of course, this film is a ridiculous high concept, but understands how goofy it sounds. And it’s more charming than you think. Let’s face it: many favorite romantic comedies have preposterous plots, but we want to believe in true love and happily ever after.
Benefiting from a sweet chemistry between Owen Wilson, who plays a dorky math teacher, and Jennifer Lopez, in her wheelhouse as a performer dynamo, they are convincing as opposites thrown together in a marriage that appears to be a publicity stunt, but they fall in like as friends and then love. Spoiler alert: It is a romantic comedy.
As people out of their comfort zone, but somehow thrown together in the public eye, they adapt to new adventures and situations, all the while coping with fame, paparazzi, social media, and tabloid-like attention.
But there are the bumps in the road that all made-for-each-other couples must go through in these formula movies. The trick is for the performers’ star power to get us to root for them.
And you gotta just love how the writers, Harper Dill and John Rogers, comment on celebrity culture and the insatiable quest for the glamorous life but then flip it to how the real in reality is a preferable choice, against all odds.
The screenplay is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and with Jennifer Lopez’s vocal and dance skills, the film is integrated with many pleasant and catchy music sequences.
The Latin pop star Maluma adds his sultry vocals to the score, and as the ex-fiance who keeps trying to get back in her life.
Giving the film an extra boost of cuteness are the school kids, with Chloe Coleman delivering a genuine performance as Charlie’s daughter, Lou. She didn’t think her dad was cool, but when he takes her to the concert, she sees him in a new light, and then having Kat in her life is a cherry on top.
The supporting cast is enjoyable too, particularly Sarah Silverman as the school’s guidance counselor and Charlie’s hip friend trying to advise him on pop culture and matters of the heart.
John Bradley and Michelle Buteau are the stereotypical celeb handlers, and in a brief role, Utkarsh Ambudkar is a snotty coach at the Mathalon.
Lopez, last seen in her best-reviewed film to date, “Hustlers,” in 2019, usually plays a sympathetic character in rom-coms, and she was enjoyable in “The Wedding Planner” with Matthew McConaughey and “Maid in Manhattan” with Ralph Fiennes (!?!).
And Wilson, whether he’s in a Wes Anderson film or added to a rom-com, is enormously likable.
People watch rom-coms to feel good, and in a dreary winter, why be cynical about love?
“Marry Me” fills the gap for a rom-com – I mean, it’s better to be underestimated and surprise than be a dud.
A film that mentions Peoria and features Robert Goulet singing “If Ever I Would Leave You” can’t be all bad.