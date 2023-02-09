Magic Mike's Last Dance

In theatres Feb. 10
The Plot:
“Exotic dancer’ Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault), who lures him with a dance offer. Will it be his last hurrah?
Lynn’s Take:
A high-concept fantasy film, the third installment in the “Magic Mike” film franchise moves across the pond to London where hunky guys are enlisted to put on a fancy striptease show with the guise of empowering women. Oh, and they throw in the anthropological meaning of the dance.
Whatever you choose to embrace, know that a flimsy storyline borrowing elements from “Pretty Woman” and “Flashdance” takes a backseat to the chiseled abs eye candy designed with an enthusiastic female audience in mind. (No surprise it opens in time for Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl weekend and will launch many Girls Nights Out).
Is anyone not there for the gyrating, pulsating music, and strobe-light choreography? Didn’t think so. Let’s see if the mid-range adult moviegoer will show up.
The writing team behind the first and second films, “Magic Mike” in 2012 and “Magic Mike XXL” in 2015, Tatum and his writing partner Reid Carolin, has cut to the chase.
When we first met Mike in 2012, he was 30 years old and living in Tampa, Florida. He worked as a roofer by day and as the star attraction of the Kings of Tampa male stripper revue at night His dream was to design furniture.
In the sequel three years later, Mike re-joins his guys on a road trip, meeting various ladies along the way as they travel to a convention in Myrtle Beach.
Now, the guys have their own lives – but are featured in a Zoom call, so that’s the only glimpse of Joe Manganiello as Richie, Adam Rodriguez as Tito, Matt Bomer as Ken and WWE’s Kevin Nash as Tarzan. Hmmm...
This third installment has Mike being pulled back into dancing. After a lengthy hiatus, which involved a business deal going bust, Mike Lane is bartending in Florida when he works a private fundraising event at the luxe estate of Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek), who is going through a messy divorce. One of the customers recognizes Mike as a stripper, and a lonely Hayek wants an expensive private dance to lift her spirits.
The steamy life-changing dance fires up Max to make Mike an offer he can’t refuse. She quotes a lot of money for him to become a choreographer for a new kind of show she wants to produce at her stately theater in London. She promises that women will feel the ecstasy she did, and they audition beefcakes who can move in sensuous ways.
Hayek, a replacement for Thandiwe Newton, who left after 11 days because of family matters, has a sizzling chemistry with Tatum.
Tatum, who burst on the film scene as a dancer in the “Step Up” movies, moved over to action films and the “21 Jump Street” reboot before taking on his semi-autobiographical role as Mike, having been a stripper in real-life. Perhaps it’s his best-known work, outside of the Oscar-nominated “Foxcatcher,” the Coen Brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” and last year’s smash-hit rom-com “The Lost City.”
Now 43, the guy can still move. Is this Magic Mike’s last hurrah? I wouldn’t bet on it, even though its tagline is “The Final Tease.”
The dancers are outstanding, and it would have been nice to get to know them better, instead of concentrating on the soap-opera conflicts involving city permits and money tussles with a snooty rich husband and an iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement.
Max’s daughter Zadie serves as a narrator explaining the chemistry and connections of dance, and Jemelia George is fine as the teen daughter who has a tempestuous relationship with her mom. Ayub Khan Din is a dandy man-servant, Victor, who adds some dry humor to the story.
Prolific Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic"), who made the first film, is back, and he’s not only economical with the editing, but also concentrates on the movie musical aspect.
One of his first breakthrough films was 1989’s “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” so he knows how to capitalize on sexual chemistry. Did you see George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in “Out of Sight”?
The efficient director, who edits under pseudonyms too, benefits from a creative team that includes choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, who’ve done the Mike movies before.
The film doesn’t go beyond the surface, but delivers what everyone is expecting. It’s winter. We could use some lightening up.