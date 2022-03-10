Streaming on Amazon Prime March 11
THE PLOT:
This documentary explores the rise of comic actress icon Lucille Ball, her relationship with Desi Arnaz, and how their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy” forever changed television.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A fascinating deeper dive into the lives of television pioneers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, this documentary is assembled with much love and respect by director Amy Poehler, a comic actress trailblazer in her own right.
Smart, driven people who lived in the spotlight, Lucy and Desi’s professional relationship was kismet, but their personal lives were messy and tempestuous during their 20-year marriage. Their deep-seated issues are examined here with insight and affection, which helps us to understand their pressures, their talent, and their legacies.
The pair will always be remembered for their “I Love Lucy” sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1951 to 1957, was the first scripted television program shot on 35mm film in front of a studio audience and the first to feature an ensemble cast.
Considered one of the most influential shows in history, it was voted Best TV Show of All Time in a 2012 survey conducted by ABC News and People magazine.
The visionaries bought a studio together and their Desilu Productions was responsible for some of the most memorable TV shows of all time: “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and more.
Desi’s accomplishments as a producer are highlighted, just as Lucy’s comedic gifts are on glorious display. They even worked together after their divorce in 1960.
A treasure trove of archive material showing the Hollywood power couple’s strengths and weakness is assembled with impeccable skill – personal family photos and home movies, archival film footage of their careers in front of and behind the camera.
Written by Mark Monroe, he brings his vast expertise to the project, creating an indelible portrait of the pair – in their lives, careers and relationship. Monroe’s notable work includes the Oscar-winning documentary “Icarus” and Emmy-nominated doc “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”
Monroe has worked with “Lucy and Desi” producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer on “Pavarotti” and “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years,” as well as other acclaimed docs “The Dissident,” “The Cove,” “Becoming Cousteau” and “The Lost Leonardo.”
He provides perspective on their achievements by delving into their past – the life Desi left behind in Cuba, how Lucy rose from nothing through the studio system to eventual prominence in radio and television.
Best of all is the sincerity of the so-called “talking heads,’ those candid interviews with their children Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., who illuminate their parents’ lives as only youngsters in the eye of the hurricane can.
Luckinbill shares such intimate details as her parents’ last phone call when Desi, dying of lung cancer, was on his deathbed. Throughout the documentary, she points out how remarkable they were as people and performers.
The Arnaz and Luckinbill families provided much support for the project, which debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and comes on the heels of the narrative film “Being the Ricardos,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
That 2021 theatrical release and Amazon Studios original earned Academy Award nominations for Nicole Kidman as Lucy, Javier Bardem as Desi, and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, who played Fred Mertz.
Two show business legends also provided insight – Carol Burnett and Bette Midler, and their heartfelt tributes to Lucy mean more because they were actually mentored by the icon.
Other interviews include Gregg Oppenheimer, who is the son of Jess Oppenheimer, the creator, producer, and head writer of “I Love Lucy,” and iconoclast Norman Lear, the legendary TV producer behind “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Maude,” to name a few.
Poehler, now 50, and well-respected as a performer and writer, knows the harsh realities for “funny” women in show biz, and is up to this challenge. This isn’t just a fangirl tribute – it has a depth and a poignancy that is notable.
Poehler, who directed the female-driven comedies “Wine Country” and the underrated “Moxie,” developed her improvisational comedy skills at Second City and co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York. She was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2001 until 2008, when she left to star in the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” which ran until 2015.
Poehler was well-suited for this project, and focuses on why Lucy and Desi mattered – alone and together.