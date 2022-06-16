In theaters June 17.
THE PLOT:
In the film “Toy Story,” Andy’s favorite toy is Buzz Lightyear because this starman is the main character in his favorite movie. This is that movie.
Landing on a distant planet, Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and his Commander Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) find this planet to be hostile. In their attempt to leave, Buzz makes a mistake, stranding them on the planet.
Each attempt to fix that mistake vaults him forward in time. As his failures pile up, so do the years. When he meets Commander Hawthorne’s granddaughter Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), he learns the value of teamwork, friendship and simply living.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Lightyear” is the latest Disney Pixar release and follows a long line of classic gems that have entertained audiences for decades. “Lightyear” upholds that quality with a heartfelt, fast-paced adventure.
Buzz is a Space Ranger and Space Rangers, “ . . . never give up!” Determined to fix his mistake, Buzz tries to recreate a hyperspeed crystal that will allow them to return home, yet with each failed try he is sent forward four years in time. As his failures mount, those stranded continue colonizing the planet — making lemonade out of lemons.
Director Angus MacLane offers audiences an emotional adventure that is sure to entertain the whole family. Buzz is the stodgy “by-the-book” Space Ranger, but those around him are not so inflexible, creating both opportunities for laughs and possibilities for understanding.
The story pacing is perfect as Buzz and his robotic sidekick Sox the cat (Peter Sohn) discover a friendship neither expected. Mixing nostalgia with duty, these two concepts create an opposition that is not dark, but instead, sad as Buzz realizes that what he has been striving for is actually the opposite of the result.
Add Izzy, Mo (Taika Waititi) and Diaz (Efren Ramirez) as a group of Junior Patrol newbies who stumble and bumble their way into Buzz’ heart and mind and this journey becomes a sincere story about family.
The animation is both detailed and cartoony at the same time. The characters are cartoony, while the environments are rife with detail, balancing a film that is both kid-friendly and adult-satisfying. In addition, the hyperdrive scenes as well as the outer space scenes are beautiful, engaging and tender a fantastic feel of both the physics of movement and what the animators imagine hyper-speed to feel like.
As Buzz and company meet the evil Zurg, we are treated to a smart twist that again displays the top-notch writing and creativity of Pixar. It’s no wonder Andy’s favorite film is “Lightyear” and his favorite toy is Buzz, for this little space man is willing to give his all for duty and family — isn’t that sacrifice worthy of our praise?