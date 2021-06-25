Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.