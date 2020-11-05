The Plot:
In the American West in the early 1950s, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane), set out to find their only grandson, 3, who is now living with her mother and stepdad in North Dakota.
Lynn's Take:
Watching two seasoned old pros like Kevin Costner and Diane Lane together as a longtime couple mourning the loss of their grown son gives “Let Him Go” the gravitas it needs in a meandering, slow burn of a film on familial love.
There isn’t a false note in their portrayals of laconic George Blackledge, a former lawman living on the family homestead, a rural Montana ranch, and his dutiful homemaker wife Margaret, who comes into her own like a Mama Bear, or rather, a Grandma Bear.
Costner, so at home in a western, and Lane, who excels in roles as a woman of substance, say as much in their unspoken shorthand as they do in their conversations.
They worked well together as Clark Kent’s parents in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” and this time, they convey more emotional depth as grandparents trying to rescue their grandson from a bad situation. These are two actors comfortable depicting a mature romance and country characters confined to the expectations in 1950s society.
Writer-director Thomas Bezucha takes us on a picturesque back-roads journey from Montana to North Dakota with many opportunities for gorgeous vistas, with fine cinematography from Guy Godfree and an engaging frontier atmosphere established by production designer Trevor Smith.
Composer Michael Giacchino’s melancholy score also sets the tone for the road trip, which is neither easy nor smooth.
As they begin to suspect the situation isn’t ideal, they learn more about the mysterious Weboy family their former daughter-in-law has married into, and so they are wary in their first encounter with brassy Blanche. As this mean iron-fisted mom, Lesley Manville’s menacing tone gets creepier as a very uncomfortable pork chop dinner continues. She projects evil vibes from the get-go.
After successfully heightening suspense, Bezucha choreographs a series of tense confrontations with the matriarch and her sons that reaches an inevitable explosive, violent climax – these scenes are brutal and bloody.
Based on the 2013 book by Larry Watson, who is known as a chronicler of the American West, people ferociously fight to keep their family ties intact – whether it’s the Blackledges who want to maintain a relationship with their grandson, now 3, or the Weboys, the sinister family their former daughter-in-law has married into and will influence her boy, Jimmy.
Kayli Carter is strong as Jimmy’s mom Lorna, and Jeffrey Donovan further adds to the Weboy gang’s questionable reputation. Booboo Stewart has a nice turn as Peter Dragonswolf, a young native American living off the grid.
This is a steady yarn that moves at mostly a leisurely pace but becomes riveting as more clues are dropped. Come for the Costner-Lane pairing, stay for the story’s surprises.