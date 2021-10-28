In theaters Oct. 29
THE PLOT:
Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) is a student studying fashion in London.
Arriving from a small town, she is a bit overwhelmed by the big city. She can also “connect” with spirits.
When she rents a room in Soho, she begins experiencing the life of Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy), a girl in 1960s Soho trying to become a singer.
As Eloise experiences Sandy’s life each night, her dreams become a living nightmare as Sandy’s life spirals toward rock bottom.
KENTS TAKE:
“Last Night In Soho” is a horror revenge film by director Edgar Wright, but the smart, unique setup dissolves into a conventional horror film.
Eloise is naïve, wide-eyed and gullible as she arrives in London. As the stresses of a new life, new friends and new school take its toll, she begins to live Sandy’s life vicariously through her eyes.
This thriller is setup beautifully using stylish period dress, settings and music to awaken audiences to the hipness of 1960s London. Following sweet Eloise as she chases her dream of fashion design, she begins to see Sandy’s world through her confident, talented eyes – it’s not long before Sandy becomes Eloise’s muse.
However, in the blink of an eye, the cool 1960s scene exposes its dark underbelly as Sandy finds herself exploited and trapped.
Writer/director Edgar Wright along with writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns begin a tale of hope and aspiration for Eloise along with Sandy’s parallel story of confidence and strength. Yet, the story potential is not realized for the journey placed before us changes at the conclusion to offer a twist rather than a cautionary tale.
Where the film takes an alternate path is in building the resolution and climax. The setup of Sandy’s life as witnessed by Eloise simply gives way to cheap, disappointing horror conventions leaving viewers ultimately unsatisfied that these women don’t get justice, no do they ultimately get revenge. What message is this sending audiences? – that women are victims then and now and that that’s part of life? I’m sure Wright and Wilson-Cairns did not have this in mind, but focusing on the horror aspects of the story rather than a resolution that combines both horror and justice is disappointing.
The convention used to show Eloise witnessing Sandy’s life is creative and well done, but some of the horror effects are overused or just not necessary, cheapening the narrative.
The cast is strong and bolters the weak second half of the film, but as the story staggers, the cast can do little but hold on.
“Last Night In Soho” opens as a stylish tale with panache, but concludes as an unsatisfying horror film.