In theaters Feb. 12
The Plot:
Edee (Robin Wright) is struggling with loss and her place in life. She eventually escapes to the Wyoming wilderness to live a life of basics, but things are never that simple. As she struggles to survive she is helped by Miguel (Demian Bichir) — a local who decides to do the right thing — and in so doing, creates a path for Edee to find herself.
Kent's Take:
“Land” is a simple title for a simple film. Defined by its raw edge and stunning beauty, “Land” brings both nature and it’s characters to life.
A tragedy in Edee’s life has spun her into deep grief. Her well of despair is so deep that she considers suicide. Deciding to search for her place in this world, she buys a cabin in the remote reaches of Wyoming and begins a journey of discovery that is both breathtaking and moving.
This memorable film is the directorial debut of Robin Wright. Already a skilled actress, now she flexes her cinematic muscles behind the camera to vivid effect. Writers Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam kick this story into gear immediately, and masterfully balance beauty with tragedy. As Edee struggles to learn survival skills, her frustration at failure and finding no answers to her emotional journey compound. Then she meets Miguel.
There is much balance in this film: woman vs. nature; beauty vs. tragedy; memories vs. presence; and life vs. death — and these warring elements all weave together to create a narrative that is raw, gentle and touching.
Wright and Bichir are perfect for their roles. Edee is a guarded ghost on the edge of giving up. Miguel is a quiet listener holding on to his own demons. Together, they become an anchor against a gale of raging emotions.
“Land” is a seemingly unobtrusive film that will surprise and satisfy a wide range of viewers. This would be a wonderful film to see on the big screen, as the cinematography is unforgettable — just like the film.