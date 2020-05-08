THE PLOT:
Three nuns of the Sisters of St. Agnes order barely subsist in a seemingly abandoned convent on a remote island.
Sister Iphigenia (Essie Davis), Sister Margarita (Ann Dowd) and the young Sister Carla (Jessica Barden) garden, tend their flock, darn their wool and knit their story into their robes.
When father Ignatius (Sam Reid), a pompous, self-involved priest arrives to assess the property, the sisters attempt to convince Father Ignatius that they must remain at the property for they are a closed order. His refusal ignites a battle between Father and Sisters, the Catholic Church and Ignatius’ family and ultimately, Heaven and Earth.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Lambs Of God” is a four-episode mini-series that finds truth taking a back seat and sin ruling the day.
Opening in a medieval-looking castle-like area, we witness three women gardening, praying and sacrificing a lamb. As they address each other as “Sister” we wonder are they nuns or witches? When the arrogant Ignatius arrives, we know he is in trouble. As the sister’s desperation grows, so increases Ignatius’ pressure on them until Sister Iphigenia snaps and takes matters into her own hand igniting a riveting story of lies, deceit and salvation. This off-balance narrative keeps viewers guessing as the mystery is slowly unraveled.
The advantage of a four-hour mini-series is the length can be used to fully develop a meaty story with complex characters and that is exactly what happens here.
As the story develops, we learn each character’s reasons for being in that place at that time – we also learn each character’s flaw or weakness.
“Lambs Of God” also takes a dark turn early into the story driving the tension skyward. The directing is wonderful, using both style and skill to produce both a menacing and embracing environment depending on the character’s mood, motivation or actions. As we witness the degradation of each character – as each reaches rock bottom, the story splits into dueling stories gathering speed to collide at the climax.
The excellent writing champions deep characters, as doubt, deceit, love and redemption become scarlet letters or badges of courage. While this film reveals the sins of the individual and society, it also reveals that all can obtain salvation.
“Lambs Of God” is a worthy series that grabs audiences from start to finish, keeping us fascinated throughout to ultimately reveal its truths.
Available on Topic, May 7th. Topic is the new streaming service from First Look Media, curated for a curious and engaged audience seeking smart, provocative and meaningful entertainment. Topic features North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a diverse slate of originals including scripted comedies and dramas, talk shows, documentaries, features and more. Topic is available to US and Canadian audiences on topic.com, AppleTV & iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels.