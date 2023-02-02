In theaters February 3.
THE PLOT:
While vacationing at a cabin in a remote area, 7-year-old Wen (Kristen Cui) and her two dads, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) are visited by four armed strangers.
Redmond (Rupert Grint) is an ex-con. Ardiane (Abby Quinn) is a mother and short order cook. Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird) is a nurse, and Leonard (Dave Bautista) is a second-grade teacher and coach.
These four strangers have been tasked with giving Wen, Eric and Andrew an important decision. One of them must volunteer to die and the others must kill them . . . or the world will end in an apocalypse.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Knock at the Cabin” is the next interesting story setup by M. Night Shyamalan. This simple story has a complex depth this is certainly plumbed, but not quite sounded.
Little Wen is about as cute and innocent as they come, while her dads are a typical married couple. So why are they chosen by Leonard and his crew? This is the meat of the setup.
Andrew thinks it’s because they are a same sex couple – that they are once again targeted for their sexual orientation. Leonard assures them that they were unaware of who they were until they arrived at the cabin. So why choose them? It is alluded to that it is because of this family’s purity that God has chosen them to make a selfless sacrifice in order to save the sins of humanity.
It is interesting that this story is similar to the bible story of Abraham who was asked to sacrifice his only son Isaac, yet here Shyamalan chose a family that many religions wouldn’t accept, much less see as pious and innocent.
Shyamalan slowly meets out this story beautifully building tension as Leonard tries to explain the intangible nature of a connection with God – faith. Visions have pulled these four strangers together for this unconscionable mission – force the death of an innocent or witness the death of billions.
Within the context of the story, Wen, Eric and Andrew must choose sacrifice and destroy their family in order to save billions of other families – would you? The four strangers have been chosen because they represent the four pillars of humanity – strength, nurturing, health and guidance. Within the context of the writing, this family represents these four elements as well – strength, nurturing, health and guidance, in other words, our society’s foundation is formed with the family. These four strangers are the four seals of end times, the four horsemen of the apocalypse.
Although violent and gruesome, the gore is held to a minimum, focusing more on its themes of faith and sacrifice, rather than the horror aspect of breaking each seal.
The cast is strong and gives hearty performances. Bautista is perfect as an imposing figure with a gentle nature pushed into a horrible task. However, the writing doesn’t offer the depth of characterization that would have injected a bit more emotion into the story.
This story is straight forward mixing religion, mythology and horror. Introducing doubt into the story helps codify this intangible idea of being guided by God. As the apocalypse creeps ever closer, the concept of ordinary people driven to make a gut-wrenching decision, ever-increasingly hits home, fueling this narrative to a predictable conclusion.
This film seems to keep audiences at arms-length emotionally. Even as the plagues come forth to destroy humanity and Wen, Eric and Andrew struggle to realize the situation they are in, viewers will absolutely find themselves asking what they would do, but as this story unfolds, we are supposed to feel for everyone involved (including humanity), but those emotions are dampened by a weak setup.
In addition, Shyamalan felt it necessary to explain the plot at the conclusion in order to make sure the audiences “got it” – disappointing. Making audiences think about a film afterwards, as well as leaving moviegoers with some questions, is what gives a film legs, as people discuss the film at the proverbial watercooler.
“Knock at the Cabin” is worth the sacrifice of your hard-earned money, but this film will only leave audiences with a wing and a prayer.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A taut and tense thriller that taps into our anxieties and fears during the past three years of the pandemic, “Knock at the Cabin” keeps one off-guard and on the edge.
Its alarming scenario – sacrifice to avert the apocalypse – grows tedious as the minutes tick by (1 hour, 40-minute runtime), but the viewer isn’t sure if we’re being played or is it convincing enough to think about doing the unthinkable. Therefore, it’s fraught with danger until the conclusion.
Supernatural specialist M. Night Shyamalan remains streaky as a director, but this is one of his more grounded works, on par with “The Visit” (2015) and “Split” (2016), if not his masterpieces “The Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable.”
Based on the book, “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, co-screenwriters Shyamalan, Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman keep the focus tightly controlled. The cabin becomes a claustrophobic setting instead of its relaxing get-away-from-the-city intentions.
Shyamalan, who is a master at simmering tensions, has a strong cast to work with here.
Playing against type, Dave Bautista is gentle-giant Leonard, who says he is a school teacher but is a hulking, menacing presence leading a team of nervous enforcers who mean what they say.
These are not idle threats they speak, but what they say is so preposterous, it’s hard to believe that humanity rests on one family’s decision. However, they follow through with the gruesome details – and thankfully, we are spared most of the horrific visuals.
The four have intruded on a same-sex couple’s vacation with their adopted daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui). Daddy Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Daddy Andrew (Ben Aldridge) are used to being targeted, but they are fierce warriors regarding their family. They are not going to give up easily, no matter how many pleas from Leonard’s team.
Rupert Grint is Redmond, a hothead whose temper hurts their mission more than helps. Abby Quinn is Adriene, a nurturing type, and Nikki Amuka-Bird is Sabrina, a nurse, trying to be compassionate but firm.
Their words fall on deaf ears, as news reports visualize the grim reality of the outside world. Who do we believe?
Showing flashbacks of their relationship and their setbacks, Andrew and Eric are given a backstory that ties a few things together. The pair dote on their daughter, a charming Kristen Cui, which makes the choices even more gut-wrenching.
The authentic performances, especially by Groff, best known as a Tony nominee in musical theater (“Spring Awakening,” “Hamilton”), but who also starred in David Fincher’s TV series “Mindhunter,” and Aldridge, a veterans of several television shows, help stick the landing.
Shayamalan uses his beloved Philadelphia again, and appears briefly in an air fryer infomercial, as he likes to pop into his own films.
It’s a satisfactory thriller for our times, and ramped up those uneasy feelings we’ve all had since the lockdown three years ago.