The Plot:
Wealthy mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is dead. Leading the investigation is Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Was it murder or suicide? Could it be snooty Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), Harlan’s real estate mogul daughter? Or is it his other daughter flaky Joni (Toni Collette) a holistic entrepreneur? Walt (Michael Shannon) is Harlan’s son and pushy publisher. Or could it be any of his grandchildren?
Harlan’s nurse and confidant, Marta (Ana de Armas) knows what happened, but will she tell?
Kent’s Take:
“Knives Out” is a sharp, old fashioned murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”).
Mysteries are few and far between, especially pure mysteries. Balancing light humor with it mystery creates less focus on the murder shifting it to the characters. Each one seems to have a motive for wanting Harlan dead, yet they also have clues as to who might be the culprit.
Investigator Blanc must listen and ask the correct questions in order to sift through the lies and deceit his suspects offer.
This enjoyable film has a simple premise. Rich guy dies, who did it and why? But there is a more complex explanation (as there always is). Fueled by its characters and smart writing, audiences will not struggle to remember the ensemble cast, nor will they get confused with the complexity of the twisting mystery.
Johnson is keen in revealing information bit-by-bit, allowing the puzzle pieces to patiently fall into place. Viewers are in on what really happened saddling us with tension created by Blanc’s unraveling of the mystery – as truths are revealed we progress deeper into the morass along with the characters.
Although this narrative mostly takes place within the Thrombey mansion grounds, the pacing and structure of the film is lively as the characters and mystery keep our interest.
The cast is skilled and wear their character’s skins well. We see a snarky real estate broker, not Jamie Lee Curtis, and quickly forget that Daniel Craig was “shaken not stirred” as 007 James Bond.
“Knives Out” deftly carves a path of doubt, dilemma and convolution as a bickering family faces off against investigators and one another.
Lynn's Take:
A juicy throwback to those entertaining big-cast murder mysteries of a different era, “Knives Out” clearly wants to be “Clue.” While not exactly on the same level as that classic comedy-mystery, this mega-watt cast has fun diving into portraying spoiled rich people with secrets.
Writer-director Rian Johnson may not be original, but he’s clever, and the result is a crowd-pleasing yarn that sure looks fun for the marquee names involved. It’s a perfectly harmless choice for families looking for a movie to see after a holiday gathering.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the eldest daughter Linda, married to Don Johnson and mother to bad boy Chris Evans, saddled with the glorious name of “Ransom” who swaggers through, confidentially creating mayhem and suspicion.
Her brother Walt is played by the sublime Michael Shannon, and he’s a nervous sort who seems to be hiding something, and because he is tasked with running dad’s publishing company knows more than he should, or thinks he does.
Toni Collette romps through the movie as Joni, their deceased brother’s duplicitous wife, mooching off the family to maintain her carefree lifestyle and send her sullen daughter to college.
This big not-happy family lives in the gothic mansion on a sprawling estate – the perfect home for the camera to explore. And what is the deal with Harlan’s close companionship to Marta (Ana de Armas), an innocent who can’t tell a lie without throwing up?
The more-than-meets-the-eye cast is obviously having a blast, and on cue, is suspicious of Craig and another detective, played by Lakeith Stanfield. Craig lays on a thick Southern-fried accent that he learned from Foghorn Leghorn.
These are the standard ingredients to stir up, and thankfully the story stands up to poking and prodding, keeping us guessing.
The movie may not stand up to serious scrutiny, but asks that we just have fun with it, and sometimes, that’s a good thing. Don’t think too hard and try to solve the puzzle, put together in a zesty spirit of good old-fashioned entertainment.