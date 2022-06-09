In theaters June 10.
THE PLOT:
Dinosaurs are now across the globe among the general human population. Some exist as co-habitants, some as predators. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are hiding Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) from scientific study but lose her and a baby Raptor to Biosyn poachers.
Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) is doing research on predatory dinosaurs and how they are affecting our ecosystems. When Sattler discovers that the Biosyn company has been manipulating dinosaur DNA and have now put our ecosystem in jeopardy, she enlists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to help expose them.
As these scientists and animal experts converge on Biosyn labs, it’s inevitable that dinosaurs and humans will clash, just as biology and nature have battled in Jurassic World.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is the sixth film since the 1993 original classic “Jurassic Park.” Those which followed were mere skeletons of the original, lacking depth, good writing and decent characterization.
This latest chapter is being touted as a culmination of all the main characters from the previous five films as humans have a showdown with a competing dominant species.
As with many films released by Hollywood these days, this film is defined by its message more than its entertainment value. What should have been a rollercoaster ride of tension, action, and nostalgia is actually a preachy propaganda film more concerned with driving home its message of environmentalism.
Owen, Claire and Maisie live off the grid, subsisting in a quiet log cabin in the forest, co-habitating with Blue, the Velociraptor from the previous film, avoiding the predatory humans. Meanwhile, Dr. Sattler discovers that the evil corporation, Biosyn, is lying about their altruistic purposes and enlists both Allan Grant and Number Theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to take them down.
If this sounds a bit familiar, it is, if you’ve seen any adventure film in the past 30 years, including other iterations of Jurassic Park/World. Thinking this was going to wrap up the franchise with a nostalgic sprint down memory lane was simply a naïve wish.
With weak dialogue that doesn’t define the characters in any way, nor help propel the story, audiences wallow in a quagmire of worthless drivel.
The plot is choppy and tries to do too much, spinning a story of misguided science, redemption, unrequited love and environmentalism into a poorly-paced journey that has more monologues than action. The result is a little bit of everything and not enough of anything.
Viewers immediately realize for whom they are supposed to root but are not given a reason why. The cast give suitable performances with what they are given, but unfortunately, none is able to elevate the film because the writing is too mediocre.
Oh yeah, there are dinosaurs in the film. The Jurassic part of this film is secondary to the plot and is used as a catalyst for the character plots, not any plot of its own. The opening sequence is so poorly done that my wife and I were wondering if some shots had actors dressed as dinosaurs rather than the elevated digital versions. These deadly predators from millions of years ago are shown both as victims having been brought back from extinction and as catalysts for the only action in the film. There is no creativity used with these reptilian antagonists, thus they are relegated to scenes and instincts audiences have seen for the past 29 years.
As few loose ends are tied up, as the gathering of the “Jurassic generations” offers nothing memorable and the “Clash of the Tyrannosaurs” seems ho-hum, a new title for this film pops into existence, “Geriatric World: Disappointment.” This should be the final chapter (nail in the coffin) of this franchise, for this fossil should remain unexcavated.
LYNN’S TAKE:
The sixth and final installment of the “Jurassic” series is ridiculous, weird, and messy.
Far too long at two hours and 26 minutes, two plots struggle to make sense with little connection, chemistry, and concern. Boring and repetitive, not only does the story fail to grab hold, but loses steam quickly.
Bad ideas abound in this screenplay co-written by Emily Carmichael and director Colin Trevorrow, with story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. He also helmed the overstuffed and head-scratching “Jurassic World” in 2015. He did not return for the second installment, “Fallen Kingdom,” for J.A. Bayona was at the helm in 2018. That story set up this sequel — involving governments capturing the dinosaurs, the evil black market and big bad Biosyn.
Oscillating in tone because of sprawling set pieces that take us to the Sierra Mountains in Nevada, the dusty farmland of west Texas, an exotic Malta location where it briefly resembles a James Bond spy thriller, and the Dolemite Mountains in Italy, the film sputters in giving us too many characters in what quickly becomes a convoluted and dense storyline trying to tie the two trilogies together.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the manufactured couple who survived the previous two “Jurassic World” movies, are protecting the cloned granddaughter of “Jurassic Park” owner John Hammond — but evil dudes lurk in the shadows ready to pounce. They have formed a de facto family out in the wilderness — but Maisie (Isabella Sermon) is 14 and rebellious. You know what’s going to happen before you see the cartoonish Bond-like thugs appear.
Meanwhile, it is a welcome sight to reunite paleontologists Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) with chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) 29 years after the original “Jurassic Park.”
While all fine actors and apparent good sports, they can only do so much saddled with this everything and the kitchen sink plot — let’s add megalomaniac mastermind Lewis Dodgson, played by Campbell Scott, in the cookie-cutter mold of Steve Jobs, which is now a villain requirement of every blockbuster-comic book movie.
Scott’s Biosyn Genetics, which won the contract to shelter the dinosaurs at their compound in the Dolemite Mountains, is the source of impending doom because their genetically engineered locusts are creating a plague that will ruin the world’s eco-system. Enter his partner in crime, scientist Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong,) a character in several installments, who has a new twist to reveal.
So, it becomes a race against time as the three old-school science nerds gather evidence to take the corporate behemoth down all the while raptor handler Owen Grady and his lady love Claire Dearing, former manager of the Jurassic World theme park, try to rescue their daughter.
Oh, wait — there are dinosaurs in this movie! You might be curious about these hulking prehistoric genetically engineered beasts that now roam the earth again, but don’t exactly live in harmony with the humans.
The fact that they attempt to convince you this rather alarming occurrence is a good thing defies logic. Seriously, I already questioned the sanity of returning over and over to that island – I mean, it’s like the cast of “Lost” going back. Do you not remember what happened the last time? Of course they’re going to wreak havoc, and it’s even more ludicrous.
What started out as director Steven Spielberg’s dazzling, magnificent achievement of landmark computer-generated images, Oscar-winning visual effects and a genuinely frightening science-fiction disaster story from Michael Crichton’s bestselling novel “Jurassic Park” in 1993 has been reduced to repetitive gimmicks in the successive ones.
Trevorrow, in another example of lazy filmmaking, gives us more shots of sharp-toothed dinosaurs nipping at the heels of our escaping heroes over and over and over again.
Remember how good Owen was at training raptors? They go to that well again, adding more for multiple chase scenes and concocting a preposterous pet-like story thread home on the range.
However, one of the earlier set pieces is a high-octane as “thoroughbred” raptors are unleashed and in hot pursuit of Owen on a motor-scooter.
“Dominion” is not going to let us go without a big apex predator battle reminiscent of Godzilla vs. Kong.
But this method of throwing every conceivable obstacle in the paths of the righteous gang turns dull and butt-numbing. Snow, ice, oceans, lakes, mountains, planes, trains, jeeps, helicopters, parachutes, science laboratories and amber mines — what could go wrong?
By nature of green screen acting, the cast is on the run most of the film, but the women do fare better than expected. At least Howard is no longer running in heels and Dern has sensible athletic shoes on throughout.
Supporting players DeWanda Wise as fearless pilot Kayla and Mamoudou Athie as brilliant scientist Ramsay Cole, Dodgson’s right-hand man, are appealing additions.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is unfortunately being released after worldwide panic during the coronavirus pandemic, and let’s just acknowledge it’s a strange juncture in history, With the rough navigation of the past two years, do I really want to be worried about dinosaurs in my backyard? No thank you to another source of nightmares.
How even more chaotic could the world be? Turns out a lot. Not sure I want to go there, for it isn’t the escape most summer tentpoles position themselves to be.
The legacy characters work, but the centerpiece second trilogy headliners struggle to find its footing. Pratt and Howard have little chemistry, but genuinely convey parental concern for Maisie. Likeable Pratt seems to be there merely to stare but Howard has more heavy-lifting to do, wiggling out of jams that require great physical prowess.
Do not think too hard about the mind-boggling lapses in judgment here. Crichton was right to end his journey with “The Lost World.”
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is cinematic junk, a tired cash grab that will go down as the worst in the six-movie franchise. And please refrain from visiting that well again, for it has dried up like the DNA in the fossils.