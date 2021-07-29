In Theaters July 30
THE PLOT:
Scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) are searching for the legendary “Tears of The Moon” — petals of an ancient tree that will heal any ailment and bestow everlasting life.
Lily has acquired the last piece of the puzzle. Heading to the Amazon, Lily hires riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) who is more concerned about squeezing every last cent from customers as opposed to river navigating. Together they find much more than ancient legends.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Jungle Cruise” is allegedly based upon the Disneyland ride of the same name. Although the theme park ride is nothing more than a water ride through the Amazon’s flora and fauna, Disney has thankfully developed an entertaining action adventure around this simple idea.
The year is 1916. A war is raging with many casualties. Lily struggles to be taken seriously by London’s scientific society, leaving her no choice but to use a less acceptable means to secure an ancient artifact — theft.
This film is a cross between “Indiana Jones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises. It melds action and enjoyable stunt combinations with top-shelf digital effects, all wrapped in the cocoon of a chase for the prize.
Simple themes of good versus evil, change through kindness and the power of love help imbue this film with depth and emotion. Lily seeks a mythical item to help the world and heal those returning from war. Frank has given up on the world. Together they help each other, but not in the way either expected.
Emily Blunt’s Lily is smart, strong, charming, playful and determined to help others. Frank has lost his inner fire for life and now simply traverses the Amazon, whiling away his days in obscurity, using smoke and mirrors to bilk customers. He also uses smoke and mirrors to hide his dissatisfaction with his life.
This film is pure fun. Focusing on action, adventure, laughs and romance rather than a preachy message, audiences will instantly join the ride with Lily and Frank as they butt heads in a most enjoyable way. This film doesn’t take itself too seriously, offering an opportunity to use fantasy to fuel the action with a crazy leopard and some ancient Conquistadors.
“Jungle Cruise” is a perfect family-friendly summer feature film that has something for everybody. This is another film that will play much better in theaters than at home.