The Plot:
The legendary Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) has been in a downward spiral, but she has an opportunity to make much needed money by performing for five weeks at the London nightclub, The Talk of the Town.
She regretfully leaves her two young children, Lorna and Joey, with her third husband, Sid Luft, who wants custody anyway. It’s winter 1968, 30 years since she became a global superstar with “The Wizard of Oz,” and she’s trying for better days, but her erratic behavior, addictions and physical frailty, make for an unhealthy situation. She does marry her fifth husband, 13 years her junior, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock). This would be her last hurrah.
Lynn's Take:
An overall entertainer, Judy Garland charmed fans with her talent and transparency for 45 years, until her untimely death at age 47 from too many barbiturates.
In the mediocre biopic “Judy,” her sad tortured soul is laid bare by Renee Zellweger, a likely Oscar nominee for her fierce performance. However, it needs to be more than looking the part, with weight loss and hairdo. Her mannerisms were distracting – especially preening and pursing the lips excessively – as she went full imitation without the requisite depth, and her voice pales in comparison.
Couldn’t they have used Garland’s singular vibrato with that emotional heft, a voice that could reduce people to tears singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” no matter how many times one heard it?
Granted, Judy’s voice was in serious decline by the time she went to England, but there were still flashes of her gift.
Director Rupert Goold, a stage veteran known for Shakespeare whose 2015 film “True Story” was a disappointment, is over his head here, and doesn’t elevate the material. Midway, it becomes repetitive and limps to the inevitable ending.
From my vantage point, the source material, the play with music “End of the Rainbow” by Peter Quilter, is so superior to this Oscar-bait claptrap. Screenwriter Tom Edge does a disservice to dilute it, muddling the timeline.
An actress from Chicago, Angela Ingersoll, performed the role of Garland in both the Max and Louie Production here in spring 2018 and in tribute concerts at the Westport Playhouse, and performs all over the U.S. She is the definitive Garland. You felt her performance, a stunning tour de force.
As long as we’re talking superior productions, the 2001 mini-series: “Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows,” which won Emmys for Judy Davis and Tammy Blanchard for their takes on the icon, lays it all out much better. It was based on a family memoir by Judy’s daughter Lorna.
What Hollywood did to Frances Gumm, that natural raw talent from Minnesota who drew us into heart with her sincere emoting, is truly horrifying. From pitiful childhood to terrorized child star, Judy was too fragile to overcome her demons.
But she tried. We get it. This movie falls into clichés too many times. She might be the original cautionary tale of child stars ending badly, but she deserves better than this.
There are some heartfelt moments, including a fictionalized dinner scene between two Friends of Dorothy and their idol. And rising star Jessie Buckley is fine as assistant Rosalyn, exasperated by Judy’s unreliability, inebriation and meltdowns, and Finn Wittrock does what he can as Judy’s last husband.
I wanted it to be so much better, and in the hands of a better director and writer, it could have been riveting. But it’s a tragic tale that’s not as satisfying as it thinks it is.