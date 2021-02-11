Judas And The Black Messiah

In theaters and streaming on HBOMAX beginning Feb. 12.
The Plot:
Chicago 1968 finds Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the Illinois Chairman of the Black Panther Party, speaking of revolution. His words gain the attention of J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) and the FBI. Enlisting William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) to infiltrate Hampton’s inner circle in order to build a case to stop the Black Panther Party, O’Neal soon discovers that there are no safe spaces in a revolution.
Kent's Take:
“Judas & The Black Messiah” is a volatile film about a volatile time with volatile people — the Black Panther Party vs. the FBI.
Fred Hampton is a self-described revolutionary speaking of war vs. politics. “War is politics with bloodshed; politics is war without bloodshed.” He discusses revolution as opposed to “candy-coated gradual reform.” Fred Hampton is a stirring orator willing to become a martyr — a very dangerous man. J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI are drunk with power and wield it with bully fists willing to shoot first, listen later — very dangerous men.
Writer/Director Shaka King tries to parallel our current political climate with that of the late 1960s, offering a stark contrast between authority and freedom fighters.
An interesting element to this film is the role Bill O’Neal plays in this story. O’Neal is forced into serving the FBI as an informant after he is caught
impersonating a federal agent. Initially, he is simply doing what he is told, but subsequently gravitates to the Black Panther’s way of thinking, seeing them as warriors rather than homegrown terrorists. King uses a masterful eye to direct this story, capturing the angst of the time, the feelings of betrayal and the unblinking eye of government oversight, but the use of O’Neal as a witness transformed is not enough to rouse viewers emotionally. His undercover role creates little tension within the film. We witness the injustice, but we are kept at arms length.
The acting performances are outstanding. Jesse Plemons makes the most of his bit part as FBI agent Roy Mitchell. LaKeith Stanfield creates a multi-faceted character as William O’Neal slowly transitioning from informer to informed. Dominique Fishback portraying Deborah Johnson, Fred Hampton’s lover, is both smooth and moving in her role as innocent witness to Hampton’s fatal call to action. Yet, for all these excellent performances, Daniel Kaluuya is a standout out for his memorable Fred Hampton. His rhythms, his aura, his inner fire leaps through the screen to capture viewers. Kaluuya’s performance elevates this film, making it worth a look.
“Judas & The Black Messiah” recounts a tumultuous time with a different faceted point of view — that of a grass roots revolutionary and martyr.