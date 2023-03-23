In theaters March 24.
THE PLOT:
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is now hunting members of the High Table. His first victim is the only person above the High Table, The Elder (George Georgiou). Hiding out with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), Wick discovers that friend and Continental Hotel Manager, Winston (Ian McShane) has been stripped of his duties, the hotel has been destroyed and his concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) has been executed.
Forced out of hiding, Wick learns that the only way to end this once and for all is to either die or clear his debt to the High Table. Since death is less attractive, he decides to challenge the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), the powerful director of the High Table, to a duel.
However, before Wick can even think about the duel, he must survive long enough to get there.
KENT’S TAKE:
“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the next installment in the ongoing John Wick saga. A story about a reluctant killer with a heart. Wronged by a growing list of baddies, John Wick has left a MUCH larger wake of bodies on his journey toward revenge.
It began with the death of his puppy (not kidding), the destruction of his classic 1969 Mustang and then rose to the more broad righting the wrongs of an unjust system (The High Table).
John Wick is one of those legendary movie characters for which everyone roots. Indiana Jones, Ripley, James Bond, you know the type, these characters endure their suffering for the greater good, to right a wrong and along the way, audiences know deep down that they are doing it for us, too.
Director Chad Stahleski brings eager viewers an action-packed 2 hour and 49 minute ultra-violent kill-fest. This film is driven more by the quantity of the body count, not the quality of the fighting. Using quick, memorable lines like, “No one escapes The Table” and “John Wick will only find peace in death” helps energize and set-up the long, bloody, fight sequences for which this franchise is known.
Unfortunately, the quality of the story and the fight scenes create a rather low ceiling for the film. Previous stories do an excellent job of bringing audiences into this hidden world of assassins that exists all around us. In this chapter that world is less secretive, less honorable, foregoing details for broader action and more mindless death.
This franchise has always opted for real stunts, skilled stuntmen, and athletic actors to promulgate the realism of a world rife with skilled killers. This smart decision has distinguished the franchaise and audiences have responded very favorably to this decision. However, Reeves is showing his age here moving slowly and stiffly as he rolls, flips, and tumbles through henchmen. Viewers will notice bad guys waiting their turn to attack Wick as he finishes off the man before. He also leaves a ridiculous body count in this film. Literally hundreds of henchmen die at the hands of John Wick as he continues a mindless frontal assault on anything and everything that moves. In addition, as stated above, the fight scenes bring nothing new to this franchise whereas previous chapters have distinguished themselves with brutal and creative fights that supercharge the film.
The story is simple and straightforward which could lend itself to a nice “rock ‘em sock ‘em” action film, but some uninspired characters, fight scenes and ridiculous nature of the killing renders this film a hiccup in the John Wick franchise.
The Marquis is less a villain and more a spoiled brat as he hides behind his wealth, his power, and his hired assassins. It is satisfying seeing him get his just desserts, but we all know the inevitability of that outcome within the first 15 minutes of the film.
Lastly, it is obvious that this film is meant to appeal to a more international audience as Wick travels around the globe to Morocco, Osaka, Japan, and France to name a few, the international flavor could have galvanized this narrative if the villains had not been written as comic book characters, such as German High Table member Killa (Scott Adkins), this swollen gangster fully launches this film off the tracks.
There are some bright spots. “Mr. Nobody” (Shamier Anderson), an assassin who is hunting Wick the entire film, but never pulls the trigger is what Wick used to be – a thoughtful killer with awesome skills. Mr. Nobody is the wild card, but his decision-making early in the film just doesn’t make sense. If he had been written better, he could easily become the next chapter in this franchise. The Marquis’ hired assassin Caine (Donnie Yen), a blind killer forced to do the Marquis’ bidding, is an old associate of Wicks and is another interesting character who helps save this story with top-notched fight scenes and an unusual backstory.
There is beautiful use of color in the film. As Wick traverses the world, we are brought into some outstanding sets. The Marquis lives an opulent life, and we get to peek inside that extravagance.
The idea that this violent underworld has some who follow a code of honor is reminiscent of many Asian martial arts films. Honor, discipline and camaraderie vs. unadulterated hate, evil and senseless violence has worked so well with this franchise, but the writers in this film strayed from that philosophy, and it shows with a somewhat sloppy and lazy offering of simple ultra-violence.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” is a mixed bag and could be likened to bringing a bazooka to a knife fight – it’s messy, not as entertaining and is without any subtlety. As John Wick overcomes the hurdles thrown at him with nobility and ammunition (lots of ammunition), viewers will discover that unlike his previous films – this Wick is not lit!