In Theaters July 23.
THE PLOT:
Joe Bell (Mark Wahlberg) decides to walk across the country with his son; Jadin (Reid Miller) after Jadin is relentlessly bullied for being gay.
Joe endures the cold nights, constant blisters and meager meals, while he learns of his son’s suffering both at school and sometimes at home.
As the miles roll by Joe begins to realize what his walk is really about – forgiveness.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Joe Bell” is one of the best films I’ve seen this year. This stirring feature is based on a true story and will have audiences running an emotional gauntlet from laughter to anger, smiles to tears.
Joe decides to walk from LaGrande, Oregon to New York. Their journey finds them meeting people from all walks of life – some encourage their trip, some are indifferent.
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green brings an emotionally packed film that is fueled by its honesty and simple nature – the story about a father attempting to connect with his son – but it’s also much more than that.
Joe is a straight shooting, macho, working class guy living in a conservative region of the country. When he learns that his son is gay, he is thrown off balance. Joe is angry, embarrassed and scared for his son, yet he and his wife’s love for Jadin overrides his other emotions. This allows Joe to slowly realize that his son’s sexual orientation is not about him, it’s about the support Jadin so badly needs, giving him pause and eventually purpose to walk across the country lecturing about tolerance and bullying.
This excellent film shows that someone’s sexuality is just one facet of who they are. Joe’s interaction with his son is a typical one with teasing, camaraderie and angst. They talk about loves and hates, dreams and shared history.
There are moving and tragic twists in this film, elements that make it unforgettable and electrifies the narrative.
Writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry skillfully craft a story that is as much about understanding as it is about forgiveness. They handle both perspectives with respect, refusing to vilify Joe as he wraps his mind and emotions around his son’s revelation. We are given both perspectives as Joe struggles to understand a son he loves so much, while Jadin tries to make his father see him for whom he really is.
The dialogue is tight and propels the story at a measured pace, but quickly gathers steam at the midpoint to never falter, building to an emotional climax.
The cast knocks it out of the park. Wahlberg is both macho and roughshod, but also layered with doubt, guilt and desperation. Connie Britton as Joe’s struggling wife, Lola makes the most of her limited time onscreen being the anchor to Joe’s ship on troubled waters. Reid Miller as Jadin is the most important role. Walking a fine line between loveable and assertive, Miller’s performance not only succeeds, but also truly endears his character to audiences magnifying our emotional investment.
“Joe Bell” is a dark and tender story of love, determination and connection between a father and son – a journey that will undoubtedly cling to your soul.
LYNN’S TAKE:
While it is tempting to learn more about the true story that made national news in 2013, hold off on any online searches until after watching “Joe Bell.” It will be a more satisfying experience the less you know about one father’s redemptive journey.
Mark Wahlberg plays a gruff father of a gay son who is loving but not necessarily understanding. He attempts to be more compassionate, revealing his pain and regrets.
And his ‘a-ha moment’ rings true. When he speaks about tolerance and accountability, his heart ultimately emerges. While a deeply flawed man, Bell’s mission is to help other parents by sharing his story, and possibly make things easier for kids living in places that might not be so accepting. He tells people “Understanding begins at home.”
Bell reflects on what he’s gone through and how he arrived at this point as he walks the highways and byways.
“Everybody’s against bullying, aren’t they?” he asks his wife.
In a sit-up-and-take note breakthrough performance, newcomer Reid Miller delivers a heart-wrenching portrait as Jadin Bell, a gay teen trying to live his life out loud without the harassment about “being different.”
A persecuted outsider who feels alone, his truths are universal, which is why the movie has such an emotional wallop. Miller will move you to tears -- unless you have a heart of stone.
The thoughtful script, by Oscar winners Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who adapted “Brokeback Mountain,” is sensitive about the family dynamics and the closed-minded attitudes of a small town. It’s McMurtry’s last film, as he died earlier this year. The celebrated author wrote “The Last Picture Show,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Lonesome Dove.”
The screenwriters employ copious use of flashbacks to set up what vicious actions Jadin endured by cruel classmates, how his scruffy dad got to this juncture in his life, and what being an activist is teaching him.
They propel the movie forward without the usual sentimental beats, relying on the moving story to present itself.
Connie Britton is Joe’s wife Lola, who has her own issues, and is frustrated by Joe’s quick temper and rush to judgment. Their complicated relationship unfolds while he is on his cross-country trek, staying in cheap motels and sleeping in a tent along the way.
Maxwell Jenkins plays Jadin’s younger brother, Joseph, who is having a tough time as well.
The movie, originally called “Good Joe Bell” when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2020, is just simply called “Joe Bell” now, no need to embellish. Its blunt message is the same.
Reinaldo Marcus Green directs with empathy. His past work includes “Monsters and Men” in 2018 and he will be coming out later this year with “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
It is also an economical film, told in 90 minutes. Cinematographer Jacques Jouffret beautifully captures the panoramic vistas of America along Joe’s sojourn.
In a small but pivotal role, Gary Sinise plays a kindly sheriff who is also the father of a gay son. They bond over their initial resistance, and how they grew because of their experience.
The music is particularly mournful, composed by Brazilian Antonio Pinto. Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” aptly plays over the closing credits.
While there have been great strides in the past decade about LGBQT rights, humans still have a way to go, filmmakers point out. Jadin’s essay on people hating you for reasons you can’t change is a poignant plea for awareness.
Ignorance and immaturity will continue to be roadblocks but listening and learning will go a long way – that’s the message of “Joe Bell,” which comes across in a simple and straight-forward manner.
The gut punch is tailor-made for helping to create a kinder, gentler world. This is an important, if imperfect film, that sheds light on hard-earned truths.