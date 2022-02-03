In Theaters Feb. 4
THE PLOT:
For the past twenty years Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy and Dave England have been punching, tumbling, humiliating, injuring, laughing, and hanging out with one another. Through a myriad of quick vignettes, we quickly discover that nothing is off limits.
Originating as one of MTV’s most popular shows, Knoxville and company have become legends to a generation of young people who are now middle-aged. Youth is sometimes driven by non-conformity, idiocy, and poor decisions – the secret sauce of “Jackass.”
This latest and allegedly final chapter brings the mad capped ridiculousness to an expected end – one of pure stupidity.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Jackass Forever” could be the rallying call of fans of this franchise. Knoxville and his band of merry cohorts are now long-in-the-tooth, sporting gray manes and old scars – battle wounds of earlier fun. Although these sophomoric morons are older, the craziness, commitment, pain, and stunts are still fresh.
This critic finds these films more fascinating than funny. The abuse, humiliation, and absolute pain to which they subject themselves is beyond me.
The film opens with a mock Japanese monster film ah-la “Godzilla” where Chris Pontius’ penis is made up to be the city-destroying monster. The bar is never raised.
There is plenty of genital abuse, fart humor, painful pranks and activities that always flirt with danger. Needless-to-say, this film has a very specific demographic, but one that is highly dedicated.
One stunt has five crew members spinning on a merry-go-round while drinking milk to see who is the last guy to throw up. But as they start throwing up they are surrounded by paintballers who riddle them with the colorful projectiles – a very painful experience.
Cup Test is an activity that they have done throughout the years. Ehren McGhehey wears a protective cup in a jock strap and then has his genitals pummeled by certain activities. This version finds MMA heavy weight professional Francis Ngannou punching McGhehey in the cup, a young lady who has the fastest softball pitch on record sending several pitches into his inner thighs and crotch and NHL defenseman P.K. Subban hitting him with a slapshot (this actually dents the metal cup).
Knoxville is sent cartwheeling by a bull, fracturing his wrist, rib and knocking him unconscious.
“Jackass” has been grouped with reality shows for these stunts are unscripted and real – real ridiculous and real funny to fans. But what does this say about our society? Are we bereft of dignity and decency or is this escape as intense as the things we wish to escape through “Jackass”?
As Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok make short videos a welcomed distraction, outlandish and funny behaviors have become a means by which to achieve a fleeting fame – attention that people lack otherwise.
“Jackass” has built their legend on this for 20 years, is it their fault for finding a niche and exploiting it? In a world, as of late, that is so serious, so divided and so unforgiving, the Jackass crew can be seen as anchors in a changing world, they are entertainers of a most unusual ilk – in other words they are glorious jackasses!