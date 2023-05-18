In theaters May 19
THE PLOT:
Friends, family, broadcasters, and former players tell the story of Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra (1925-2015), the beloved St. Louis-born baseball legend who became famous for his funny proverbs and all-star career.
LYNN’S TAKE:
This lovingly crafted tale about one of our hometown heroes gives Yogi his due as not only a baseball great but colorful personality and family man who served our country valiantly in World War II.
Best known today for his sayings, like “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “It’s like déjà vu all over again,” now dubbed “Yogi-isms,” the movie showcases his popularity for philosophical nuggets as well as his easy-going demeanor.
But his catching days are often overshadowed by those proverbs that became national catch phrases. He had a Hall of Fame career during the golden era of baseball in New York, playing for the Yankees from 1946 to 1963. The film’s meticulous details illustrate what a remarkable life he led.
Look at how impressive his career was: 10 World Series rings (the most of any MLB player), 3 American League MVP awards (’51, ’54 and ‘55), and 18 All-Star Game appearances. He caught the only perfect game in World Series history, in 1956, with pitching ace Don Larsen on the mound. And there’s more, much more.
His granddaughter Lindsay Berra is executive producer on the film, which is deftly written and directed by Sean Mullin, and appears often in it. Because of her drive to keep his legacy alive, the film highlights his incredible accomplishments as a savvy bad ball hitting catcher, and why she feels he is a misunderstood American icon.
Born Lorenzo Pietro Berra, he grew up on the Hill across the street from fellow MLB player Joe Garagiola and played sandlot ball in Sublette Park. Signed by the Yankees, he first served in the U.S. Navy and was awarded a Purple Heart for his part in the D-Day Invasion in Normandy.
Her points are further amplified through reminisces of his teammates and those he coached and managed, plus his famous friends Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, and Vin Scully share anecdotes. Coaching greats Whitey Herzog and Joe Madden chime in too as well as noteworthy baseball writers.
Director Sean Mullin includes interviews with such legendary Yankees as Derek Jeter, Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, Joe Girardi, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly, Tony Kubek and Bobby Richardson.
His sons Tim, Larry and Dale also appear. The glimpse into their parents’ courtship and married life is sweet, and there are copious amounts of photographs and early video clips. Carmen, Yogi’s wife of 65 years, died in 2014 at age 85. Yogi died the next year, at age 90, in his sleep.
This documentary is expertly crafted as an intimate portrait that earns more respect for the lovable Yogi. You may be surprised by what’s been revealed here to spotlight the man and his legend, even if you are aware of his life achievements. In any case, it’s a fitting tribute to him and an uplifting, entertaining documentary.
The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 and is now getting its nationwide release after earning awards on the festival circuit. It opened in New York and Los Angeles on what would have been his 98th birthday, May 12.
Always remember, in Yogi’s words, “You can observe a lot just by watching.”