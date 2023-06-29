In theaters June 30
THE PLOT:
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is in another pickle. It’s late in WWII, the Nazi’s have lost the war and Indiana Jones and sidekick Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are trying to rescue stolen relics from them. Inadvertently, Shaw discovers half of the legendary Antikythera mechanism designed by Archimedes and steals it from Nazi Jügen Voller (Mads Mikkelson). This relic was split in two by Archimedes to ensure the power he discovered was never used . . . which worked . . . until.
Flash forward to the 1960s as Indie looks to retire and Nazi mathematician Jügen Voller has once again set his sights on the pieces of the Antikythera, for it guides one to rifts in time, allowing time travel.
As Basil’s daughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is also Indie’s goddaughter, embarks upon a quest for the Antikythera in order to fill her bank account, Indie insists on joining for one last adventure, one that might just set his and her life back on track.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has that vintage Indiana Jones feel but offers lackluster heart, humor and emotion that made the first two films instant classics.
Opening with a 20-minute setup during WWII, we once again see Indie punishing the Nazis with his antics and luck. Although the Nazis have always been a staple villain in film and especially in Indiana Jones films, it seems a bit tired to see Indiana ducking, swinging, and stumbling through German troops.
Indie is a man worn down by life’s tragedies and is seen as an outdated relic from a bygone day. The concept is smart since Ford is 80 years old, but the method by which they show he has given up on everything is too subtle and dampens the nostalgia that Indie is always going to be a force for good even on his last adventure.
Director James Mangold dresses this classic adventure with vintage settings, music, and style, audiences will smell the dust wafting through the sepia-tinged back rooms and want to join Indy’s neighbor’s party as they blare “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix, but Mangold’s settings and care for his story fall a bit short simply because this narrative lacks an edge.
The real Antikythera is simply a celestial mechanism, however, creating the idea that a Greek mathematician could create an object that finds rifts in time is so ridiculously far-fetched that it becomes difficult to suspend reality. Hollywood seems obsessed with time travel as of late and the concept takes precedent over the idea that Indie is on his final voyage through history. Suggestion: don’t name a film “Dial of Destiny” and never call the Antikythera the Dial of Destiny it becomes confusing for a while.
Writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp use a familiar story structure to create their search across the globe – Indy follows clues across the globe uncovering history as he gets closer to his goal. Unfortunately, this film relies too heavily on its action sequences and not enough on its character development. Chase after chase after chase propels this journey and becomes too much too quickly. This is supposed to be Indie’s swan song, yet this plot simply plays out as if it’s another one of Indie’s adventures alongside all his other ones – except with two-dimensional characters. What little nostalgia there is, is misplaced with cameos with Basil, Renaldo (Antonio Bandaras) and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and using the tried-and-true Nazis as the baddies, not with Indie.
This is also reflected in rather pedestrian dialogue. There are a few moments that hit their target, but mostly, these characters simply push the plot forward with uninspired words.
Broad themes of “doing the right thing,“ and learning and understanding history are admirable but are simply there to prop up a wilting story.
The cast is up to the task of dressing Indiana Jones’ final archaeological journey. As each begins their story arc, we soon discover that their personalities are once again dampened by the uninspired writing. Helena is a one-trick-pony, looking for money rather than the satisfaction of saving history, but her transition to caring person doesn’t ring true. Sidekick Teddy (Ethann Isidore) is fun and plays his role adequately, but he has no personality to distinguish him from anyone on the street. It’s satisfying to see Harrison Ford don his fedora and whip as he reprises his role as the “hero of history,” Indiana Jones, but my expectations of Indiana reminiscing about his travels, watching an aged adventurer come to grips with the fact that he has aged out and/or witnessing the fun and hilarious antics of a swashbuckler fall flat because of the lackluster story.
In their defense, it is difficult to have an 80-year-old actor as a leading man in an action movie and the digital effects really help in fueling the encounters. It is also comforting to traverse the dusty university relic rooms, follow clues to the dank tombs of yore and reveal the puzzles hidden by history – it’s just sad that these moments are not memorable or distinctive. We have experienced all of these moments multiple times in other Indiana Jones film as well as many more – make these memorable!
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” could have dialed up a classic Indiana Jones adventure with nostalgia, action, laughs and a heartfelt resolution. Instead it offers small bits and pieces of these elements to create an entertaining film, but one that won’t last the test of time.
LYNN’S TAKE:
The man, the myths, and the legend are back, and there’s both a rueful twinge and wave of nostalgia at the sight of the brown fedora and 80-year-old Harrison Ford trying so hard to be swashbuckling in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
Ford, whose laconic delivery and devil-may-care charm secured his place in cinematic history long ago, has played his share of men of action, giving us two cultural icons in Han Solo of the “Star Wars” franchise and archeological adventurer Dr. Henry Jones in the Raiders/Indiana Jones series.
As Indy, he put the whip in whip-smart, and it’s a treat to see him return to heroic form. And how sentimental is seeing a reunion with Karen Allen as Marion, his one true love?
However, she’s but a blip in this new universe. What is generally regarded as the final installment in the venerable 40-year-old series is an overstuffed globe-trotting adventure involving Archimedes, the Antikythera, Apollo 11, the U.S.- Soviet Union space race, World War II, Nazis, and the Vietnam War. And changing times and technology. And time travel. Whew.
It’s both overwhelming and underwhelming – a whole lot of whelm, or lack thereof, in 2 hours, 34 minutes as they continent-hop in planes, trains, and automobiles -- and there’s even a horse to ride in New York City.
The production’s artisans are masters at establishing an atmosphere, from academia’s dusty bookshelves to scary ancient caves where peril’s an instant away.
Indy’s now being pulled in a direction he thought he was done with, but he finds himself battling against not-dormant foes – very present Nazis, tying Third Reich masterminds to current NASA scientists.
And by default, linking his life’s work studying the Siege of Syracuse in Sicily (213-212 B.C.) with the evil he’s facing at present, and coming face to face with Archimedes. Yes, Archimedes – the Greek mathematician, physicist, engineer, astronomer, and inventor. His dial becomes a hot potato, an artifact that propels this chapter. You may want to brush up beforehand on antiquity.
As Indy, Ford retreats into a loner role, hiding from the world, grieving the loss of his son and marriage, retiring as a professor, and trying to adapt to a new world.
Nevertheless, his past as a heroic Allied Forces soldier, comes rip-roaring back into focus when Voller shows up, a character partly inspired by German engineer Wernher von Braun. Mads Mikkelsen, always a formidable screen presence, excels as a power-hungry villain (the best kind), ready to embrace a new world order if authoritarians are in charge.
You may recall the 1981 film featured Nazis as the villains, set in 1936. So, cut to 33 years later and Indy is a little ambivalent about his enemy helping in the space mission.
The sprawling cast represents a bridge to the past, with John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, Toby Jones as fellow archeologist Basil Shaw, and Antonio Banderas briefly as Indy’s old friend, sailor and diver Renaldo. Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings a modern edge as Basil’s sassy, smart daughter Helena, Indy’s goddaughter.
Noteworthy supporting roles include Boyd Holbrook as Voller’s nihilistic trigger-happy henchman Klabor, and young Ethann Isidore as Helena’s handy street-smart helper.
James Mangold knows how to direct crowd-pleasing fare – he’s helmed “Ford v. Ferrari,” “Logan,” “Walk the Line” and “3:10 to Yuma,” to name a few. He starts off strong, capturing thrilling derring-do in wartime espionage action as a flashback, with a de-aged Harrison Ford, followed by a zippy chaotic chase scene through crowded Manhattan streets during the ticker-tape parade honoring the Apollo 11 astronauts, all the while establishing Indy’s resourcefulness then and now.
However, the movie gets bogged down by its exposition. The dense screenplay, written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koeppe (Crystal Skull), all veterans behind major movies, focuses on the precious dial mechanism, but must throw in obstacles that stretch the story beyond believability.
To keep us invested, we need to sort out why it’s sought after, what happens in the wrong hands, and what are the consequences either way. If you just want to see Indy save one world, never mind what happened in the past or is ahead in the future, settle in for a bumpy ride.
Hence, herein lies the problem. While interesting in spurts, “Dial of Destiny” is a bridge too far -- noble in thought but too tangled in execution.
Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are executive producers, but this is the first one Spielberg hasn’t directed. Lucas was the catalyst for the first story, conceived in the early 1970s and meant to be a homage to action-packed early 20th century serials. Philip Kaufman helped develop it, Spielberg came aboard, and ‘80s hotshot Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote “The Empire Strikes Back,” was brought in to write the script.
In the prequel ‘Temple of Doom,’ set in 1935, Indy is hired to find a gem and rescue a village’s children from a cult leader.
In ‘Lost Crusade,’ a sequel to Raiders (set in ’36), Indy is searching for his kidnapped father, played by Sean Connery, and hoping to find the Holy Grail before the Nazis do. It’s set in 1938.
Set in 1957, ‘Crystal Skull’ was meant to be a tribute to sci-fi B-movies of that era, with Soviet villains also searching in Peru for a telepathic crystal skull, and Indy reuniting with Marion, who introduces their son, Mutt Williams (Shia LeBeouf).
If ranking the series, the instant classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) would be at the top, followed by “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008) are my least favorite, putting this one in the middle.
That’s what we have to factor in to how we enjoy this fifth film – our response to the previous four. When you hear that magnificent theme written by John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original, you are swept away again.
We can base this new adventure on our appreciation for the rip-roaring escapism, Ford as one of our national treasures, and the visionary minds that brought this classic throwback into our lives.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” can’t stand on its own merit but will have to suffice as a pleasant waltz down memory lane. And Ford reminds us of his famous line in ‘81: “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.”