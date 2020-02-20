The Plot:
Israeli Law student Yigal Amir (Yehuda Nahari Halevi) has always been “laser focused” using his intelligence and reasoning to achieve life goals. As Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat begin discussing a peace plan between their two peoples, it creates a divide within Israel.
As Yigal begins listening to conservative rabbis speak of “din Rodef” (Law of the Pursuer) and “din moser” (Law of the Informer), both of which call for death as punishment, Yigal slowly becomes more and more aggressive and radicalized.
When Rabin and Arafat sign the Oslo Peace Accords, Yigal feels he must do what is right for his country and his people – kill Yitzhak Rabin.
Kent's Take:
“Incitement” recounts the story of a deep cultural and religious divide in Israel in the 1990s. This thriller masterfully shows the push and pull placed on citizens as a cultural divide takes an emotional and spiritual toll on its people.
When secular left wing Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin negotiates a peace agreement with Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, the Israeli religious right wing begins an opposition movement through rabbinical lecture, debate and protest.
The right wing conservatives worried that in order to gain peace with their religious enemy they would have to forfeit their occupied territories, (land gained through blooddy conflict) as well as embolden an age-old enemy.
The left wing liberals were willing to make concessions in order to end this long struggle of bloodshed and death. The country was split right down the middle.
As Yigal’s rhetoric becomes increasingly aggressive and angry, his father Schlomo (Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio) tries to talk some sense into his son saying if he wants redemption – pray, if he wants revenge – go into politics, but stop talking of violence – Yigal lashes out with insults.
Director Yaron Zilberman beautifully balances this film mixing reenactments and fictional moments with actual historical footage to build a story of an assassin and his people’s struggles with peace. It’s not that the conservatives didn’t want peace, they felt the price they were to pay was too high to justify the capitulation. This balance shows the varying points of view on the subject framing the culture as a pressure cooker of faith, law and fevor. As killings on both sides escalate, the emotions and nationalism enable a more radical viewpoint to become a viable option for a young man who is slowly isolated emotionally.
In addition, he shows that it takes a village to radicalize, showing the various forces twisting him and the support he received from others of a like mind.
The parallels between this country’s current political divide and those within Israel at this time is eerily similar and should be a cautionary tale that passionate debate and civil discussion should always be a rule of law over violence.
“Incitement” is a compelling film showing the radicalization of an intelligent man who shrugs off reason and hope to become the tip of the spear that rights his radical wrong.