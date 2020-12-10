Streams on Amazon Prime this Friday Dec. 11.
The Plot:
Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) is thrown into a world of deceit and half-truths when her criminal husband disappears after a job goes wrong. With a new baby in tow, Jean is being hunted by those searching for her husband, but Jean can only be pushed so far before she realizes that her survival will be defined by her wits and actions.
Kent's Take:
“I’m Your Woman” is set in the 1970s and has a fantastic vibe. The emotion-driven soundtrack keeps us up as well as a beautifully-plotted narrative.
Jean is a young woman with few friends and fewer questions for her husband – even when he brings home an infant, telling her they have a new baby boy.
As she is forced to dip her toe into a world she knows nothing about, she finds (as we do) that it is a dark, violent place.
Writer/director Julia Hart gives us a tasty yarn. As the story opens, Jean is a green as we are, but she slowly begins asking questions to realize she is being shut out of this world. As she eventually gets her answers we discover the story behind this story. Jean’s realization and transformation helps fuel this story.
Hart shoots this film with a deep warm color and skillfully imbues it with a cool Tarantino vibe. Add the stirring soundtrack and strong performances from the cast and this film becomes a must see.
Brosnahan’s Jean is weak at the outset, but is subtly transformed into a strong woman and mother by the end. Arinzé Kene as Cal is Jean’s guide and doorway into her husband’s world and is one of only two good men in the film. Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Cal’s wife Teri. Teri is a woman already transformed by her husband’s lifestyle and personifies the strength and courage of those who survive the criminal underworld.
“I’m Your Woman” is a knock down, drag out sleeper hit, that both plays to your head and heart as Jean discovers a power through ordeal and action.