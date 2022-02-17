Streaming on Amazon Prime Feb. 11
THE PLOT:
Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back for good.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Comic actors Charlie Day and Jenny Slate are a winning combination in this contemporary romantic comedy that displays their impeccable comic timing and expressive body language to good advantage, easily getting us to root for them.
“I Want You Back” takes a chick-flick formula and enlivens it with good humor, with many clever lines of dialogue and funny situations crafted by screenwriters Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who were Emmy-nominated for several scripts of the lauded “This Is Us” series.
The nearly two-hour film has a sweetness to it, even if the premise sounds like it’s mean-spirited, and yes, the two plot to deceive their ex-significant others, just to make themselves more attractive to get back.
Their characters have some growing up to do, that’s made clear, and they begin to make better choices as they spent time with each other as friends. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what will happen eventually – spoiler alert, it’s a rom-com!
Day is an unlikely romantic hero, but he makes me laugh out loud. Part of the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” juggernaut that’s lasted 15 seasons on FX/FXX with his longtime pals Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, his movie breakthrough came in “Horrible Bosses” in 2011, and he is known for his vocals in films including “The Lego Movie” and “Monsters University.”
Slate, who did not last long on “Saturday Night Live,” has turned her voice into a sought-after commodity in animated films and television series. She is Gidget in “The Secret Life of Pets” franchise.
The two leads capably demonstrate their likability, despite being sad-sack people who meet with revenge on their minds.
Day is Peter, whose longtime girlfriend, Anne (Gina Rodriguez), an English teacher, wants more from life and falls for the intense drama teacher Logan (Manny Jacinto). Because he is directing the school musical, ‘Little Shop of Horrors,” many inside jokes on theater land well.
Slate is Emma, whose boyfriend Noah (Scott Eastwood), a fitness trainer, thinks she needs to get her act together. He hooks up with a baker, Ginny (Clark Backo), who runs a pie shop near his gym.
Peter and Emma, who work in the same building, conspire to infiltrate the worlds of their exes – she will volunteer on the school play while he will start working out at the gym. Wackiness ensues.
The ensemble is seamless and works together well, despite the characters’ friction. Rodriguez, who has been in multiple TV series including “Jane the Virgin,” is not as sympathetic as the other ex, well-played by Eastwood (“The Outpost”), but she must have her epiphany, too – because that is what happens in chick flicks.
Jacinto, of “The Good Place,” is a hoot as the all-drama teacher who lives to create ‘art.’
Nice supporting work is done by Luke David Grimm as Trevor, a kid Emma bonds with during rehearsals and will eventually lead to her new career path. And SNL’s Pete Davidson shows up briefly in a perfect-for-him cameo.
Filmed in Atlanta, director Jason Orley keeps everything bright and breezy. He has fashioned a far more surprising and charming film than one expects, which of course is preferred over being disappointed.
“I Want You Back” is a cut above many similar genre films. The best compliment I can give is that I’d watch it again. It’s a pleasant diversion on a cold winter night – and I think it will hold up the rest of the seasons.