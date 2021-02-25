Available on Netflix starting Feb. 19.
The Plot:
A crooked legal guardian (Rosamund Pike), who drains the savings of elderly wards, meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears.
Lynn’s Take:
In a cold cruel world, we often come across horrible people doing horrible things — and they manage to get away with it. In a new dark comedy thriller from Netflix, that lack of accountability sustains “I Care A Lot” as a maddening exercise of chicanery without comeuppance.
That is frustrating. Nevertheless, the highlight of the film is the titanic throwdown between two of the nastiest film characters in recent memory that are not in a horror movie — and actors Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage relish in their sociopathy. They are bad to the bone and unapologetic, without a single redeeming quality.
Their wicked tango is interesting — and disheartening — as it eventually becomes ludicrous and over the top, but you can tell they are having fun playing nasty.
As many movies do, “I Care a Lot” starts out with much promise, especially with the formidable cast and a clever set-up. But the reprehensible main characters unravel midway, and along with preposterously poor execution, it depends how long you will tolerate their antics for nearly two hours.
A severe-looking Pike, even more sinister than in her Oscar-nominated role as Amy in “Gone Girl,” gets very rich by bilking senior citizens through a lucrative scam.
As a professional court-appointed guardian, Marla Grayson is one slick piece of work — self-assured and speaking with authority. The racket is a sophisticated sting that involves complicit senior care folks and Marla’s business partner and lover, Fran (Eiza Gonzalez).
Her latest victim, Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), turns out to have a few secrets of her own and connections to a gangster once involved in the Russian Mafia — Roman, played by Dinklage, who emphasizes cutthroat tendencies in a nonchalant way. However, when he’s prone to angry outbursts, watch out.
The morally bankrupt Marla is a user of people and has refined her act over the years with no remorse. She believes you are either prey or predator.
This vile human being — and don’t be fooled by attempts at sympathy — has remarkable survival skills.
While it’s delectable for an actress to get to play such a naughty girl, it really wears on the viewers, who obviously should be rooting for justice.
Two-time Oscar winner Wiest has a few good moments, but she is forgotten about midway. What could and should have been a fascinating character, Jennifer Peterson, is abandoned, and that is unfortunate. Writer-director J. Blakeson has a good sense of mischief otherwise.
“I Care a Lot” appears to be a duel to the death. With that much mean spirit, it is a hard watch. You’ll need to have your faith restored in humanity in other ways, but make sure you watch until the end.